Listing the only 5 Current WWE stars who have pinned Braun Strowman 

Braun Strowman recently put his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce which has left him in a position where he has been suspended indefinitely by the company.

The former Universal Champion may not have had the best run in WWE over the past few years, but Strowman has still been built as a monster in the company since making his debut in the Wyatt Family back in 2015.

Over the past five years, Braun Strowman has become The Monster Among Men and interestingly there are only six WWE stars in the company who have been able to pin the former Champion in one-on-one competition.

Brock Lesnar is an obvious addition to the list, but the following is compiled of the only five current WWE stars who have pinned Strowman.

#5. Bray Wyatt pinned Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020

Bray Wyatt is the most recent star to join the list which is quite fitting since he was the man who first introduced The Monster Among Men to the WWE Universe.

After Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship for the first time back at WrestleMania, he had a target on his back, which was placed there by former Champion Bray Wyatt.

When Funhouse Bray Wyatt was unable to defeat Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank, The Fiend stepped in at Extreme Rules in a strange Wyatt Swap Fight.

This then led to a Championship match at SummerSlam where Wyatt continued his undefeated streak with a win over his former family member. It was a hard-fought victory that saw both men put up a solid fight but in the end, it was Sister Abigail onto the wooden ring that secured the pinfall for Wyatt's alter-ego.

Sadly for Bray, that reign wasn't as long as his first one since Roman Reigns made his return to WWE a few minutes after the match and reclaimed the Championship less than a month later at Payback.