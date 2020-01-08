Listing every current injured main roster WWE star and their expected return date

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

There are a number of WWE stars who are on the injured list currently

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and it appears that WWE could be saving several returnees for the show now that the likes of Sheamus, The Usos and The Big Show have all returned to the ring in recent weeks.

Sheamus and The Usos had been out of action for a number of months before they made their return on SmackDown this past week before The Big Show was the shock returnee on Monday Night Raw a few days ago.

Despite all of these stars stepping back into the ring ahead of The Rumble, there are a number of other superstars who could return as part of the show, or later in the year since many of wrestlers on WWE's injured list could be looking at missing this year's WrestleMania.

#9 Ember Moon

Ember Moon could be out with her current injury until 2021

Ember Moon has been sidelined over the past few months after she revealed on WWE Backstage that she had suffered a torn Achilles whilst chasing Carmella backstage hoping to get a shot at the 24/7 Championship.

Moon revealed as part of her recent appearance on Booker T's podcast that she won't be returning to the ring anytime soon since she doesn't want to rush back and risk reinjuring her leg once again.

Of course, this injury means that Moon could be missing her second WrestleMania after being forced on the sidelines following last year's Women's Royal Rumble when she suffered an elbow injury. Moon's chat with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that she could be sidelined up until 2021 with the injury, but it means that she will be completely healed by the time she makes her return.

1 / 9 NEXT