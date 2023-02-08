Lita reacts to Former Champion's tribute during WWE RAW

Lita made her shocking return to WWE during the Steel Cage match in the main event of last night's episode of RAW.

Bayley and Becky Lynch finally battled inside the cage after The Role Model weaseled out of the match at the red brand's 30th-anniversary show. Damage CTRL attacked The Man during the anniversary show and the match had to be postponed.

The faction tried to interfere last night as well, but Lita interfered. The WWE Hall of Famer rushed to the ring and fought off Damage CTRL. Becky was then able to hit the Manhandle Slam on Bayley for the pinfall victory and celebrated with Lita after the match.

Carmella also picked up a victory last night and earned her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18th. The Princess of Staten Island revealed in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview that her gear last night was a tribute to Lita and tagged the Hall of Famer in a message earlier today.

Lita seemed to appreciate the gesture and responded to Carmella's tribute with several heart emojis.

Carmella claims she is the "trendsetter" on WWE RAW

Ahead of her big victory last night on the red brand, Carmella made a bold claim in an interview with WWE personality Byron Saxton.

The 35-year-old noted that she has never held the RAW Women's Championship but does hold a victory over Bianca Belair, albeit via count out. She added that she is a "trendsetter" in the company and claimed that she has never been better.

"I've never been RAW Women's Champion. I've been tag team champion, I've been SmackDown Women's Champion, but I've never been RAW Women's Champion. But I have defeated Bianca Belair before, albeit it was by count out but who the heck cares? Not me, because I did beat her and a win is a win. She's tough, but I am the trendsetter, the go-getter, honey never been better because Mella is money," said Carmella. [01:49 - 02:16]

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton breaks down what to expect from tonight’s #WWERaw and gets some insight from @CarmellaWWE before her big return to the ring EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton breaks down what to expect from tonight’s #WWERaw and gets some insight from @CarmellaWWE before her big return to the ring 👀 https://t.co/Tv6RyQGKmh

Carmella is one step closer to capturing the title following her victory last night in the Fatal 4-Way match. She could earn another shot at Bianca Belair at WrestleMania if she wins once again at the Elimination Chamber on February 18th.

Would you like to see Carmella face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes