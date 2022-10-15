Liv Morgan and 4 other female WWE Superstars who may team up with Drew McIntyre to help him against Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made Drew McIntyre their victim ever since they returned to WWE in the summer. Kross's big return on SmackDown featured him blindsiding the Scotsman and leaving McIntyre laying. The two have had issues ever since.

The two big men finally locked horns at Extreme Rules 2022 when they battled in a strap match. The Scottish Warrior was seemingly going to finally get his revenge on Kross by defeating him when Scarlett sprayed the former WWE Champion with pepper spray. The attack allowed Kross to pick up a major victory.

McIntyre is unlikely to take this laying down. If the big man seeks revenge, and he likely will, he may run into the same issue again due to a numbers advantage on the side of Karrion and Scarlett. For him to be able to fight the intense Kross fairly, he'll need the help of a female Superstar who can handle Scarlett.

Below are 5 female WWE Superstars who may team up with Drew McIntyre to help him against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

#5. Becky Lynch could make a surprising return to WWE programming

Becky Lynch with an injured arm

Becky Lynch began her professional wrestling career back in 2002. She was successful on the independent scene and competed in numerous countries. Lynch ultimately stepped away from the industry after several years due to a head injury.

Big Time Becks eventually signed with WWE in 2013 and became a key player in the Women's Evolution on NXT and later the main roster. She's a six-time world champion and has the impressive accolade of being the first woman to ever win in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Man suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam. The injury was then further damaged in kayfabe from an attack by Damage CTRL. Becky could return to RAW to seek revenge, an intriguing option is to have her instead return to SmackDown. She could help McIntyre in his battle with Kross and Scarlett.

Lynch is one of the best and most established female superstars of all time. While in some ways it would be overkill for her to take on Scarlett, The Lass Kicker could help elevate her to a higher level.

#4. Nikki A.S.H. could save the day

Nikki A.S.H. began wrestling in 2008 while living in her native country of Scotland. She wrestled on the independent circuit and in Japan until she signed with WWE in 2016. She quickly became known as Nikki Cross in Sanity.

She debuted on the main roster in 2018. Since then, she's captured the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times, women's tag team gold on three occasions, and the RAW Women's Championship.

Nikki has been portraying a superhero character for the past year and a half. However, she is seemingly dropping it in favor of something new based on her recent actions.

If A.S.H. is taking the mask off for good, she could swoop in and save the day, aiding her fellow Scottish Superstar to fight off Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Plus, Nikki is a former RAW Women's Champion, so she's proven to be able to succeed in the ring.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez would be a big problem for Scarlett

Raquel Rodriguez with Kayla Braxton

Raquel Rodriguez is a second-generation wrestler. The daughter of Rick Gonzalez began her wrestling career in 2014 before singing with WWE in 2016. She made occasional appearances on NXT and in the Mae Young Classic until 2020 when she became a regular on-screen character.

While in NXT, Raquel captured the NXT Women's Championship once and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles twice alongside Dakota Kai. She's also captured tag team gold on the main roster while teaming up with Aliyah.

Drew McIntyre would be wise to potentially recruit Raquel to be by his side in his battles against Karrion Kross and Scarlett. She is an imposing Superstar and would easily ragdoll the devious Scarlett, allowing The Scottish Psychopath to fully focus on Kross.

#2. Shotzi recently turned babyface

Shotzi and Liv Morgan

Shotzi began her professional wrestling career in 2014. Aside from briefly being part of Tough Enough in 2015, The Ballsy Badass was an independent wrestler until 2019 when she signed with WWE.

The green-haired Superstar found success on NXT. She competed in several major matches and even captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Ember Moon. She joined the main roster in 2021.

Shotzi has been a heel for the majority of her time on the main roster, but she's recently turned back into a babyface. While she doesn't have much on-screen history with Scarlett, Kross, or McIntyre, she is a real-life friend of Scarlett. Their friendship could mean they would work well together as on-screen rivals.

In kayfabe, Shotzi is crazy enough to truly match the energy of her opposition. Her Halloween-inspired esthetic would actually match her opposition quite well. Plus, it'd give The Ballsy Badass a significant boost in screen-time.

#1. Liv Morgan is free after losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan began her wrestling career in 2014, but has been a fan of the industry her entire life. Morgan spent three years in WWE's developmental system before joining the main roster in 2017 as part of the Riott Squad.

The talented Morgan has only captured one championship during her time with the company. Liv cashed in her contract at Money In The Bank and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan lost her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022. While the loss isn't ideal for the former champion, it could free her to team up with McIntyre. A former women's champion would make for a great equalizer for Scarlett. Plus, Liv could provide punishment for Scarlett, equal to that of which McIntyre has been receiving.

Who would you like to see team up with Drew McIntyre to combat Karrion Kross and Scarlett? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

