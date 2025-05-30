Liv Morgan to appear on SmackDown and steal WWE Superstar's Money in the Bank spot? Exploring the possibility

This week's WWE RAW featured Liv Morgan's return to weekly programming. Her sudden appearance inside The Judgment Day clubhouse was a huge shock to everyone. The Miracle Kid appeared when Roxanne Perez was massaging Dominik Mysterio's shoulder. Liv asked her ''Daddy'' Dom what was going on before revealing that Raquel Rodriguez kept her updated with everything related to the faction when she was away.
After promising to address the events soon, Morgan revealed that she would visit RAW GM Adam Pearce's office to get herself a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is set to battle Nia Jax and Naomi in a Triple Threat bout on tonight's SmackDown for a spot in the gimmick match. Interestingly, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had a brief feud with The Storm and Bianca Belair last November when the babyface duo held the Women's Tag Team Title.
The Judgment Day member emerged as a prime suspect after Jade was ambushed by a mysterious attacker later that month. However, it eventually turned out to be Naomi. After Jade returned to weekly programming in March 2025, Liv and The Storm had a verbal altercation, which led to a singles match that the 30-year-old won, thanks to interference from The Glow. Given their past bad blood, Liv may attack Jade backstage on tonight's SmackDown and eventually replace the latter in the Triple Threat Match.
Since The Guerita is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, she can compete on all three brands. However, this angle is speculative. It will be interesting to see how things turn out on SmackDown tonight.
Liv Morgan to win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?
If the above scenario becomes a reality, Liv Morgan can become Ms. Money in the Bank for the second time in her career on June 7. She previously won the coveted briefcase at the namesake PLE in 2022, overcoming Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.
Later that night, The Miracle Kid cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Given her prior experience and backup in the form of Big Mami Cool and ''Dirty'' Dom, she could outsmart her opponents and grab the briefcase at the upcoming PLE. However, this angle is also speculative.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's World Champion.