Liv Morgan arrested: Is WWE Superstar in jail? All we know so far

Liv Morgan has been absent from WWE TV due to an injury. However, she made headlines recently after being arrested for possession of marijuana.

It so happens that Morgan was arrested for “possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drug, possibly synthetic cannabinoid." on December 14th, 2023. The Sumter County Sheriff who booked her noticed her jeep cross the yellow and white lines several times. When she was stopped, marijuana odor and the substance was uncovered. She was released after a bond was posted for $3,000.

In recent developments, there's a rumour within WWE that the "vape-pen" discovered wasn't hers, but belongs to someone else who had left it in her jeep.

Her court date is set for February 12, 2024. The charges against her are quite serious in Florida, and she could be facing a maximum jail-time of a year for each charge.

It’s unknown if she will face any repercussions from WWE given that possession of substances is a breach of contract as per the Wellness Policy.

Liv Morgan has been out after a shoulder injury

The superstar was last seen in action against the current Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Her shoulder injury occurred during her match against Dakota Kai and Bayley in a tag team match, where Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan defeated them. However, she did return to the ring after one and half months and had a brief face-off with The Eradicator.

She was written off WWE TV after Rhea Ripley put her arm in a chair and stomped on it on the July 24, 2023 episode of WWE RAW.

Reportedly, she’s still dealing with her shoulder injury and recovery. There’s no known date of return for Liv Morgan, but it’s possible she’s being considered for WrestleMania 40, as per sources.

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to Wrestlemania, and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a 'a high profile program.'"

It’s unknown if WWE’s plans will change following Liv Morgan's arrest.