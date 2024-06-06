Liv Morgan to cost former champion MITB qualifying match - 3 opponents Dominik Mysterio can face after getting cleared

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been the talk of the town recently due to their romantic angle on Monday Night RAW. However, Dirty Dom has been absent from the squared circle in recent months due to injury. His last match was on the April 15, 2024, episode of the red brand, where he suffered a loss against Andrade.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, The Judgment Day member has been cleared to compete again. With Dominik set to return to in-ring action, let's explore three potential opponents for Dom Dom on Monday Night RAW:

#3. Braun Strowman might clash with Dominik Mysterio in a Money in the Bank qualifier round

After Clash at the Castle 2024, WWE will start building for the Money in the Bank Premium Live event, which will feature its traditional ladder MITB matches. The buildup for the Men's Ladder Match has already begun on RAW, with Jey Uso announcing his participation.

So, with Dominik Mysterio cleared for in-ring competition, there are indeed chances that he might enter a Money in the Bank qualifier match soon, potentially against Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men is a likely opponent due to his ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day. Hence, if this scenario unfolds, Liv Morgan could play a pivotal role by helping Dirty Dom pick up a victory over the former WWE Universal Champion. Interestingly, Morgan helped Dominik avert an attack from Strowman during the recent episode of the flagship show.

This development would add a fresh layer to Liv and Dominik's ongoing storyline, introducing intriguing dynamics to the narrative.

#2. Dominik Mysterio might clash with Jey Uso

Jey Uso has established himself as the biggest babyface on Monday Night RAW. This positions him as a suitable opponent for Dominik, who is one of the biggest heels in pro wrestling today.

A showdown between the two could not only provide an engaging matchup but also amplify the negative reaction towards The Judgment Day member leading up to Dominik's anticipated return to action.

Also, given Jey's current lack of involvement in a specific feud or rivalry, a match against Dominik presents a compelling opportunity for the red brand.

#1. CM Punk could be a great option

CM Punk's recent training videos hint at his impending return to in-ring action after his recent injury. With Dominik Mysterio also poised for a return to the squared circle, a matchup between these two could serve as an exciting platform for Dominik's comeback.

A showdown with The Best in The World would undoubtedly generate significant anticipation among the WWE Universe for Dominik Mysterio's return to in-ring competition.

