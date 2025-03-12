Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to add real-life couple to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's pairing has proven to be chaotic for the WWE RAW roster but is a major positive for The Judgment Day. Interestingly, they might want to double the power and dominance of the group by recruiting another couple.

Morgan and Dominik's romance was confirmed at SummerSlam 2024 after 'Dirty' Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley. They have had their ups and downs since then but continue to remain strong and help each other on WWE RAW. Recently, Dominik suggested adding more members to The Judgment Day, which was supported by The Miracle Kid. Hence, the group could soon welcome Rusev and Lana.

The Bulgarian Brute and Lana are former WWE Superstars who married in 2016 but separated in 2023. However, they are now back together, as per TMZ. After Rusev was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, he began wrestling in AEW as Miro. Meanwhile, Lana joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2023 as CJ Perry.

Both stars are no longer part of All Elite Wrestling, which means there is a possibility that they might return to the Triple H-led company.

The Judgment Day lacks a "muscle" since Damian Priest was removed from the lineup. Rusev can play the role well. Also, Lana shares a storied history with Morgan. Hence, the company could actually bring the real-life couple back as part of the RAW faction.

Wrestling veteran comments on the idea of Rusev and Lana joining Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day

Rusev and Lana joining Morgan and Mysterio on WWE RAW will definitely create an interesting dynamic on RAW. However, Disco Inferno thinks otherwise.

On Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno talked about the idea of the former AEW stars joining The Judgment Day if they re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Inferno shared that he didn't like the idea of Rusev having a storyline with Lana due to rumors of the latter's romantic relationship with Damian Priest.

"She's [Lana] not going to WWE; he is. I don't like the idea [of Rusev joining The Judgment Day and feuding with Damian Priest]. I would give it a thumbs down," Inferno said.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

