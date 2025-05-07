Liv Morgan to leave the Judgment Day upon her return and reunite with two WWE Superstars? Potential twist explored

Liv Morgan has signed up for a new Hollywood movie and requested some time off TV from Adam Pearce last week on RAW. The one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions has been one of the focal points of the Judgment Day for quite some time now and has been one of the biggest stars on the red brand.

Her boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning his fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor at WrestleMania, which has seemingly escalated their issues. While Morgan is set to take time off, she might not be absent long.

Considering the storylines stirring up with Judgment Day lately, there is a possibility that Morgan will return and leave the faction by aligning with her former friends Finn Balor and AJ Styles to form one of the strongest alliances on the red brand again.

Liv Morgan is expected to be back in the United States on May 17 after finishing up with her Hollywood schedule in Japan, and could end up making headlines with the unholy reunion on the red brand. Further, the massive faction could end up making headlines with a potential feud against Judgment Day, possibly taking the faction down.

Further, the newly formed trio could take on Seth Rollins’ massive alliance if Becky Lynch joins him to make global headlines. A potential showdown between the two biggest factions in the industry could take the world by storm, changing the company's landscape with some of the biggest storylines possible.

Liv Morgan could be replaced by a former champion in the Judgment Day.

With Liv Morgan out of WWE TV for the next few days, there is a high chance that former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez could replace her in the Judgment Day to make headlines around the world. Dominik Mysterio could find Perez as his new girlfriend, which could escalate the possibility of Morgan teaming up with Mysterio’s rivals, Finn Balor and AJ Styles.

A possible change of alliances like this could completely change the landscape of the red brand and put Judgment Day and the trio of Morgan, Balor, and Styles on the map among some of the biggest names in the industry.

This could be followed by Perez having a massive feud against Liv Morgan at a stage like SummerSlam. At the same time, AJ Styles and Finn Balor could take Dominik Mysterio down before gracing the RAW tag team division with their presence to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

With many opportunities ahead of the company, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the massive stars on the red brand in the future.

