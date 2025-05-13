Liv Morgan to be replaced, Finn Balor to do the unthinkable? 3 directions for The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day currently holds two championships, but it's clear that its members are not on the same page on WWE RAW. After the events of Backlash 2025 and this week's RAW, the group's future seems unclear.
At Backlash 2025, Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta. While the Intercontinental Champion retained the gold, Finn Balor almost cost him the title at one point. On RAW, "Dirty" Dom confronted Balor about the mixup, and the latter called his partner paranoid. Interestingly, a lot is happening with The Judgment Day that could lead to major changes.
In this list, we will look at three directions for The Judgment Day following this week's WWE RAW.
#3. Liv Morgan can return with The Judgment Day already in shambles
As many may know, Liv Morgan is currently away from WWE television as she has landed a major acting role. From the looks of it, she may return to RAW in a couple of weeks. However, the state of The Judgment Day might be completely different upon her comeback.
A lot can happen in the coming weeks on RAW, with the animosity between Balor and Dominik rapidly increasing. Due to this, the Women's Tag Team Champion might return with the group already on the verge of a breakup.
#2. Finn Balor can replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day
Balor and Dominik's differences have become obvious in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, many have spotted The Prince talking to Roxanne Perez backstage. Interestingly, they were seen chatting again this week, making it the second time it happened on RAW.
Due to his issues with Dominik, Balor doesn't have a great relationship with Liv Morgan. In Morgan's absence, The Prince might replace her with Perez. The upstart has already gained popularity because of her accomplishments in NXT and her performances on the main roster. Hence, she could be a great addition to the heel faction.
#1. Dominik Mysterio can be dethroned with the help of Finn Balor
The tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor worsened when the former won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning the latter at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, AJ Styles' presence might have inspired The Prince to turn his back on his teammate.
Styles recently expressed his interest in challenging Dominik for the title. In response, the champion asked Balor to fight Styles in a singles match. With the former Bullet Club members crossing paths again, this might prompt Balor to help The Phenomenal One win the title and exact revenge on "Dirty" Dom.