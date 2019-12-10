Liv Morgan speaks out following WWE RAW "makeover" return announcement

Liv Morgan will return to WWE soon!

After WWE's confirmation on Monday Night RAW that Liv Morgan will return to television very soon, the former Riott Squad star has spoken out ahead of her return to the ring.

Ahead of RAW, Morgan had sent out tweets simply saying "LIVE" and "Watch me" - but there was a bit more substance to the post-announcement tweet, with Morgan asking the WWE Universe if they were ready, and confirming that she was.

I’m ready... are you ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 10, 2019

When did we last see Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan's last WWE appearance was on the July 16th episode of SmackDown Live, where the former Riott Squad member hinted at a character change following an unsuccessful showing against Charlotte Flair.

The former NXT star has since blacked out her Twitter, chopped a lot of her hair off, and has been posting some incredibly cryptic tweets, continually teasing a "darker" image.

It had been thought that Morgan might join The Fiend, but with Bray Wyatt now on SmackDown, that now seems to be incredibly unlikely.

WWE released the advertisement for Morgan's return on social media shortly after it aired on RAW and, while there's no date set yet for the former SmackDown Superstar's return, you can bet the WWE Universe will be waiting in anticipation for any further announcements.