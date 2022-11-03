This Saturday, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will feature an unusual showdown between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The long-standing Head of the Table will face the social media sensation in what is termed a one-sided event.

Roman Reigns is the 'undisputed' favorite to thump Logan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. But what if The Maverick achieves the impossible? Other than the stock plummeting and Triple H being called a "madman," Paul's victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could open up multiple storylines.

The Tribal Chief may have to take a hiatus after his disgraceful defeat to the newcomer. Furthermore, this would allow other superstars like Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt to step up to the title picture promptly. They are apparently on hold to protect them from the monumental push of Roman Reigns.

Following a huge upset, Logan Paul could even declare himself the new Tribal Chief and solidify his heel turn. The Bloodline would shatter, particularly due to Jey Uso losing respect for his leader. He could even usurp Reigns' position and lead The Bloodline. Roman could later return to main event next year's WrestleMania with The Rock.

Considering Triple H's preference for factions, The Maverick might even create his own new stable. Jake Paul and former tag partner, The Miz, could be valuable additions. Sami Zayn could also defer from The Bloodline to join the IMPAULSIVE star.

Social media is buzzing with the possibility of Logan Paul becoming the undisputed WWE Champion. People believe it will be a good change of taste from Roman Reigns' stale title reign. However, it remains to be seen if the company will take such a big risk at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan Paul declares that he doesn't acknowledge Roman Reigns before his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 fight

The Maverick is undeterred by Roman Reigns. He believes that "one lucky shot" at the champion will put him to sleep at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Although some are rolling their eyes at the thought, Paul is adamant that he will prove them wrong.

During an appearance on the TimboSugarShow, Logan Paul affirmed that he was going to destroy The Head of the Table.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match. That’s ridiculous and I acknowledge that but I don’t acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I’m going to fu*k him up in Saudi Arabia.” (H/T Cageside)

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will emanate from the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on November 5. Tune in to the WWE Network.

Poll : 0 votes