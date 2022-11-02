As per the latest announcement, Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. This will be his second straight appearance at a premium live event after making an emphatic return at Extreme Rules this October.

The Eater of Worlds is expected to deliver a promo in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, he could play a much bigger role at the event this Saturday. His potential attacks on particular superstars will make up for some interesting storylines in the days to come.

As of writing, Wyatt has not been announced for the Crown Jewel Go-Home episode of SmackDown this Friday. This could change heading into the upcoming premium live event.

In this list, we will take a look at four superstars Bray Wyatt might attack at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. A distraction by Bray Wyatt could be capitalized by Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Recently on RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka dethroned IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in front of a raucous audience. The latest addition to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card is a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The scale of the victory is balanced. However, Bray Wyatt's shocking interference could tip in favor of the babyfaces. The Eater of Worlds has a vivid history with Alexa Bliss and fans would want the duo to have some sort of a closure after their previous antics at WrestleMania 37.

A male superstar striking a female is banned in the promotion. Thus, Wyatt's 'shatter'-ing interference will most likely be a distraction tactic. It could also be a signal of Bliss joining Wyatt 6 in the future.

#3. Braun Strowman's fight with Omos might have an unwelcome guest

It has been a while since The Wyatt Family reunited against a common enemy. Braun Strowman, in particular, deferred from the group due to his ambitions of solo exploits. Expect this mentality to change at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Rumors of Strowman being a future Wyatt 6 member have died significantly. The company could restart the hype train on November 5. Assisting The Monster of All Monsters in his match against Omos, Bray Wyatt will fuel the anticipation of a Wyatt Family arc.

The opposite is also possible. Theorists believe that The Eater of Worlds will target his former allies as they have left him out in the cold in the past. Thus, instead of helping Strowman, Wyatt might ambush him when the referee is down, allowing the Nigerian Giant to pick up the victory.

#2. Bray Wyatt could bring an abrupt end to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Bray Wyatt has recently surpassed Roman Reigns as the leading merch-seller. This makes the showdown between the top babyface and the top heel inevitable. Reportedly, plans for the same are also in progress.

Reigns is the favorite to win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. However, it might only be after some major hiccups caused by Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds could attack both the competitors and send a strong message to the WWE Universe.

This could bring an unfortunate ending to the fight. The Tribal Chief would retain his championship due to a DQ scene. To add to the shock factor, Logan Paul might just land that "one lucky punch" and become the champion, courtesy of Wyatt's involvement in the title fight.

#1. Bray Wyatt might attack Uncle Howdy at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Wyatt's alleged promo at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could take an interesting twist. He is expected to call out Uncle Howdy and demand explanations for haunting him. However, he may do so with force.

Fans at the Mrsool Park stadium will be anticipating a major teaser on Uncle Howdy. A last-minute addition to the Crown Jewel proceedings will do wonders. Howdy is expected to trump Bray, but not after revealing some of his signature moves.

A star-shaped earring worn by the eerie character points in the direction towards Bo Dallas. If it is indeed Mr. NXT, he may fuel the rumors via a Bo-dog (Bulldog) on Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The manoveur is common in everyone's arsenal, making it a subtle yet huge hint for the Uncle Howdy enigma.

