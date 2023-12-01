Logan Paul to feud with Gunther after losing the US title? Analyzing potential clue

Logan Paul has impressed both fans and fellow superstars with his impressive in-ring skills. One of the superstars who has been captivated by his charisma is The Ring General, Gunther.

While appearing on The Masked Man Show, the 36-year-old heaped praise on The Maverick and expressed his inclination to have a match with him. Gunther expressed that Logan is passionate about the sport.

The social media megastar recently liked a tweet that quoted, "Gunther said he would love to do a match with Logan Paul." It could be a potential clue, implying that Paul could feud with The Ring General in the future.

The Maverick liked this tweet

Currently, the 28-year-old is the United States Champion, while Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion. Therefore, a feud between the two stars in a champion vs champion rivalry is plausible.

It is also possible that The Maverick feuds with the Imperium leader after dropping the US Title. Paul liking the tweet could be a subtle hint of their feud, which might take place in WWE at some point.

Expand Tweet

How long will Logan Paul remain the United States Champion?

Ever since winning the coveted title at Crown Jewel, The Maverick has been basking in glory. He has brought a lot of eyeballs to WWE due to his popularity outside the squared circle.

As he is the US Champion, there are a number of dream matches that the WWE Universe would love to see. It looks like the company doesn't have any plans to take that title off his shoulder anytime soon.

Logan Paul will officially be part of WWE's upcoming premium live event in Australia, Elimination Chamber. Therefore, he is unlikely to lose the championship before the February premium live event.

Following the Elimination Chamber, WWE will be hosting the biggest event of the year in Philadelphia. Therefore, the social media megastar is highly expected to walk into The Show of Shows with the title.

Expand Tweet

There's no report on how long he will hold on to the United States Championship. Nonetheless, Logan Paul is rumored to remain the champion, until at least WrestleMania 40.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes