Logan Paul jokingly claims 29-year-old WWE official bullied him for his WrestleMania reaction: Who was it?

United States Champion Logan Paul has earned the respect of both fans and professionals courtesy of his stunning in-ring abilities and incredible character work. When The Maverick began his journey as a part-time WWE Superstar, one of the first stars he feuded with was Ricochet.

After both men delivered an unforgettable highlight at the 2023 Royal Rumble, they met again as part of the Men's Money in the Bank and a singles match on that year's SummerSlam. Due to their history, it's no wonder 29-year-old Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's fiance and ring announcer, isn't on the best terms with the social media star.

In the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul talked about WrestleMania XL and responded to the criticism he got for his reaction to the climax of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Paul jokingly claimed Samantha bullied him for his ''overreaction.'' It should be noted that when Logan made these comments in kayfabe. The YouTuber even complimented her performance at the event.

"And Samantha Irvin bullied me. The ring announcer Samantha Irvin, fiancé of Ricochet, whom I've beat twice. She bullied me on Twitter; she said I was a 'cringe overreactor!' It got a ton of favorites," he said.

How did Logan Paul convince WWE to include his WrestleMania partner?

Logan and Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023 [Image Source: WWE.com]

Logan Paul didn't arrive at his United States Championship match alone. Later in the match, it was revealed that the Prime mascot he walked out with was IShowSpeed. However, the latter didn't get time to celebrate after being on the receiving end of an RKO.

In the same IMPAULSIVE episode, Logan said it took a lot of finessing for WWE to include Speed in the event. The Maverick stated that despite only being 19, Speed was an internet phenom and everything he touched became viral.

What is the recent big news Logan Paul announced about his personal life?

Aside from being a YouTuber, Prime founder, social media influencer, WWE Superstar, and United States Champion, Logan will add another role to his life by being a father. Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, recently announced that they were welcoming their first child.

It will be interesting to see who will challenge The Maverick next for the United States Championship at Backlash France 2024.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Logan Paul will be dethroned anytime soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback