Logan Paul to kickstart rivalry with 33-year-old on WWE SmackDown? Exploring why it may happen

Ever since winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has not appeared on television. However, The Maverick is advertised for this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Upon his arrival, Paul could kickstart his feud with one of the rising stars of the blue brand, Grayson Waller. WWE has been building Waller into a prominent star recently, putting him in noteworthy segments.

From hosting big names in his talk shows to making his main roster in-ring debut against WWE legend Edge, the 33-year-old has received a fair share of the spotlight.

Besides, the Elimination Chamber will take place in Australia next year, which happens to be the home of Grayson Waller. WWE will look to book the latter in a major storyline.

There's a good possibility that the company might put him in a mid-card title feud on SmackDown. With Logan Paul holding the United States Champion, the Aussie Icon could possibly feud with him.

While their feud might not begin at this point, it could possibly herald after the Royal Rumble next year, leading to the February spectacle in Australia.

Possible opponent for Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE has wrapped up Survivor Series 2023, and the next premium live event will be the Royal Rumble 2024. Logan Paul is currently the United States Champion and is seemingly destined to be part of the January extravaganza.

There are many superstars on the roster who could challenge him for his title. However, a name that is expected to lock horns with the 33-year-old at the Royal Rumble next year is Kevin Owens.

BWE reported that there had been an early discussion in WWE regarding a potential feud between the two superstars at some point. Paul and Owens crossed paths backstage on an episode of SmackDown.

It was seemingly an indication that their rivalry will likely herald soon on the blue brand, which could culminate at the Royal Rumble next year. WWE has ample time to build up this blockbuster feud on SmackDown.

Although Kevin Owens is currently dealing with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, he is expected to wrap it up soon. The former Universal Champion could be the possible opponent for Logan Paul at the January spectacle.

