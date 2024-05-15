Logan Paul must assemble YouTuber stable on SmackDown to frustrate Cody Rhodes 

Logan Paul is set to face Cody Rhodes at King & Queen of The Ring after being confirmed as The American Nightmare's next challenger on last week's SmackDown. It's unclear whether the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship both will be on the line. The Maverick should still look to cause mischief ahead of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, starting this Friday.

The 29-year-old has shone in WWE but is also a YouTube megastar, a key reason Triple H signed him in 2022 according to many fans. He's brought several of his fellow social media stars onto WWE TV, including KSI and IShowSpeed. The duo have hilariously donned PRIME mascot outfits to promote the United States Champion's co-owned hydration drink brand.

Logan Paul should get under Cody Rhodes' skin by forming a three-man group with KSI and IShowSpeed on WWE SmackDown. This would add a funny layer to the feud, which is missing a proper backstory currently.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis randomly selected the Ohio star as Cody Rhodes' opponent for King & Queen of The Ring. His fellow YouTubers have shown they are willing to take bumps which could benefit the feud.

Logan Paul needs to appear as a threat to Cody Rhodes and building his own stable on SmackDown will help

Cody Rhodes is the overwhelming favorite to win at King & Queen of The Ring, whether that be with the titles on the line or not. He's just been crowned Undisputed WWE Champion by finally ending his story and defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Logan Paul has rarely lost during his time in WWE but he can handle this defeat. He still needs to head to the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia in a credible position if he were to pull off a surprise victory.

This is why The Maverick should enlist the help of KSI and IShowSpeed to torment Cody Rhodes beforehand and at the event. He can take a leaf out of Seth Rollins' book when The Architect used Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury as J & J Security.

The YouTube trio are all friends outside of WWE, with Logan Paul also being business partners with KSI. Stacking the deck against The American Nightmare is needed and the social media megastar has the friends to call upon on the blue brand.

KSI and IShowSpeed's social media reach could help WWE's viewership

WWE has entered a new era under Triple H, leading to an upturn in viewership and attendance numbers. It's an exciting time for the company and their Chief Content Officer hasn't missed a beat promoting it. The promotion's audience ranges from families to young adults although lately, it has leaned towards a more non-PG viewing.

KSI and IShowSpeed's audience is of a similar age group and their potential appearances on WWE TV could help boost ratings further. KSI is a member of the YouTube group, The Sidemen, the CEO of the boxing promotion Misfits, and boasts 13.1 million followers on Instagram.

Speed is one of, if not, the most popular streamers in the world at the moment. He has 16.2 million followers on Instagram and often links up with high-profile athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The video released by WWE of KSI taking an RKO from Randy Orton on SmackDown two months ago sits on 1.2 million YouTube views. Speed similarly was hit with the finisher at WrestleMania XL which has 3.8 million views.

The group could get into hilarious stories with several other superstars

Logan Paul's YouTuber stable could be a long-term option and his lackeys could make sporadic appearances to help the United States Champion. They can turn their attention elsewhere once the story with Cody Rhodes finishes.

Several SmackDown stars could be perfect for a rivalry against The Maverick, KSI, and IShowSpeed. None more so than LA Knight who has somewhat come off the boil after a breakout 2023 year.

The fastest-rising megastar in WWE is the sort of star who should be used in angles with social media influencers. His character is befitting that of a popular figure outside of the ring and a rivalry with Logan Paul has reportedly been in the pipeline.

The three-man stable could also run into The Bloodline and The Pride. This could lead to hilarious segments that involve KSI and Speed running for cover. It should all start with them targeting Cody Rhodes to help build more intrigue for the King & Queen of The Ring main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback