Logan Paul needs to confront current WWE titleholder in the UK after recent comments to set up blockbuster match for SummerSlam

After a decent performance at WWE WrestleMania in April against Seth Rollins, Logan Paul disappeared. Two months later, the former is ruling Monday night as World Heavyweight Champion, and the internet star is scheduled for a return on the June 19 edition of RAW.

While Rollins has expressed interest in facing Paul again, there is another superstar that also brought up the latter's name recently.

Gunther is currently embroiled in a feud with Matt Riddle on the red brand. The Ring General is one of the three titleholders in WWE presently, who has an ongoing record-setting reign. Henceforth, a showdown between Logan Paul and the Austrian megastar must happen as soon as SummerSlam.

Gunther's recent revelation that he originally wanted to "jump" Logan Paul during the Royal Rumble Match in January has sparked interest among the WWE Universe for a bout between the two. The leader of Imperium is also open to a potential showdown with The Paul Brothers.

WWE has plenty of time to tease an Intercontinental Championship program for Logan Paul in the coming weeks. Should he confront The Ring General in The O2 Arena? Can you imagine the UK crowd popping for the heel champion?

Another reason why the young star shouldn't go after Seth Rollins is because a large section of the fans are rooting for LA Knight to become Mr. Money in the Bank. While Paul winning the briefcase and cashing in on the world championship would be compelling television, Triple H has to avoid backlash from the viewers.

After facing Roman Reigns in November last year in a losing effort, perhaps Logan Paul needs to be gunning for the Intercontinental Championship now. The creative team still has a feud between Seth Rollins and his WrestleMania 39 foe in its back pocket for a future date.

WWE may have another match in mind for Logan Paul at SummerSlam

Earlier this year, it was reported that The Maverick would face 16-time world champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39. This was a rumor that sparked all the way back last year. However, the bout didn't materialize.

Post WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul vs. John Cena once again surfaced online as a potential addition to the SummerSlam match card.

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They'd have made mega money and it's just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they're megastars, so there's got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it," WrestleVotes reported. [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Perhaps WWE should utilize Logan Paul as a superstar that pops up for big fights like these. A title run, especially the World Heavyweight Championship, could hurt the overall credibility of the belt and consider the full-time stars on the roster.

Could Seth Rollins and Logan Paul trade title win in the coming months? Should The Maverick face Gunther, John Cena, or the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

