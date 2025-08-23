  • home icon
Logan Paul to be replaced by John Cena's ex-rival at Clash in Paris due to incident? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 23, 2025 12:53 GMT
John Cena to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Logan Paul and John Cena on SmackDown. [Image via WWE.com]

Logan Paul is all set to face John Cena in a singles match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The two teamed up earlier this year to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team contest at Money in the Bank. However, in a shocking twist, The Maverick may get replaced by Cena's former rival ahead of the scheduled bout.

The former United States Champion had a notorious outing on the latest episode of SmackDown, as he knocked out John Cena with a punch when The Last Real Champion was having a conversation with general manager Nick Aldis in the closing moments of the show.

Cena looked extremely hurt by Paul's stiff punch, and the SmackDown GM was evidently unhappy with Logan's actions. In a shocking twist, Aldis could penalize the social media megastar for crossing the limits and replace him with John's former opponent, AJ Styles, who seems to be a big star in Europe, as the crowd erupted with chants for The Phenomenal One when The Unseen 17 namedropped him during the 48-year-old's interaction with Paul.

This could be a huge surprise for fans, making John's Retirement Tour more memorable. That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

John Cena may face a WWE legend after battling Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

The Last Real Champion was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Fans anticipated them to lock horns one last time at Clash in Paris. However, things took a surprising turn, as Logan Paul emerged as Cena's opponent for France.

However, the Hollywood megastar may face The Beast Incarnate at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event next month. It will be exciting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for John Cena in the coming weeks.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Yash Mittal
