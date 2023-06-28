Logan Paul's dreams to get crushed by 39-year-old returning star? Weighing its potential

Logan Paul is one of the competitors for the upcoming WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend. Joining him are LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Ricochet. However, one of them may have some connections.

One of the most recent unexpected tag teams to form is between Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Both men even attempted for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the past, but they came up short. At the moment, the former Intercontinental Champion returned to being a singles competitor. Due to this partnership, some might think Logan Paul may have trouble with the duo, but that won't be the case.

However, Braun Strowman won't be able to aid his partner Ricochet in the upcoming Money in the Bank event, so he can't crush Logan's plans to win the match. The Monster Among Men suffered a neck injury and recently underwent level-one fusion surgery. Although he is already beginning his road to recovery, it usually takes at least a year to fully heal.

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 I’m not gonna lie. This is hard. I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn’t control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle! I’m not gonna lie. This is hard. I hate not being able to do what I love. Especially after it was taken away from me two years ago. Being back where I love and then again having it taken away again by things that I couldn’t control yet again is hard. I just want to wrestle!

Strowman's last match occurred on the May 1, 20230, episode of WWE RAW., where he teamed up with Ricochet to successfully defeat Alpha Academy.

Why does a Konnan believe Logan Paul might win Money in the Bank?

Logan Paul has had a great run in WWE so far

One of the favorites to win this year's MITB match is LA Knight, who has been over with the fans for the past few months. Despite the reactions he received, he still hasn't received a significant push from the company. While many think the upcoming match could be it, Konnan thought otherwise.

The 59-year-old shared that one of the indications The Maverick could win MITB is due to his segment on RAW. The wrestling legend also added that although Knight will be well-received by fans, WWE might want Logan Paul to win to generate mainstream buzz.

Does WWE have plans for Logan Paul after Money in the Bank?

The YouTube sensation garnered much praise from fans and professionals alike after his performance in WrestleMania this year.

According to reports, Logan face may face SmackDown star Grayson Waller on SummerSlam. With this in mind, it's possible that the former NXT star could even cost Logan his MITB ladder match.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! https://t.co/7wXFLABpc2

Money in the Bank is only days away, and fans are excited about who will walk out as this year's winners and what surprises WWE has in store. It remains to be seen if Paul will be one of the victors this weekend.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes