Logan Paul to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at a major PLE this year? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul is one of the most despised WWE stars today. The social media megastar has been part of the company for a few years now, and his personality has rubbed many the wrong way.

Ad

Still, The Maverick is a former United States Champion. However, there is a chance he could claim another title too. Logan could become the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions, and it could all start by betraying John Cena at or immediately after Money in the Bank.

John Cena and Logan Paul will team up at the premium live event to take on the duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. While most fans assume Cody and Jey will win thanks to their experience as a team, Logan could be furious if the two fail to beat the babyfaces.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

An angry Maverick could then knock John Cena out with a sucker punch, either at Money in the Bank or on the following SmackDown. This could then lead to a blockbuster match between the two names.

WWE Night of Champions is the next main roster premium live event following Money in the Bank, so it could be the perfect place for them to fight. Cena's last-ever show in Saudi Arabia against one of the most hated wrestlers in the world sounds like a successful combination.

Ad

This could allow John Cena to retire in WWE the right way

If Logan Paul betrays John Cena during or after Money in the Bank 2025, it would accomplish several things. As noted, it would set up a major match between the two in Saudi Arabia, which would certainly get a lot of buzz.

This could also allow for Logan Paul to win his first-ever world championship, if Paul manages to defeat Cena at Night of Champions.

Ad

However, the biggest thing this betrayal could do is help John Cena turn babyface. Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber three months ago, but most fans assume that he'll be a good guy again before 2025 comes to an end.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Maverick has previously expressed his desire to face The Last Real Champion, and he could fulfill his dream.

With John Cena's retirement match set for December, the most logical move is for WWE to make him a babyface again. He has to say goodbye as a hero. If Logan Paul were to betray Cena and steal the world title, fans would undoubtedly get behind The Face That Runs The Place once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More