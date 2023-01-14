Long awaited betrayal by The Bloodline, brutal beatdown - 5 things that may happen when Sami Zayn wrestles Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown 

WWE SmackDown is set to be a massive show. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when Gunther battles Braun Strowman. Despite that clash of the titans, perhaps the most intriguing bout on the card doesn't include a championship at all.

Friends will collide when Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens. The bout was set up by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, with the approval of Adam Pearce and WWE management, as a means to end The Bloodline's "Kevin Owens problem".

Roman is set to battle Owens at the 2023 Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. However, he hopes that Kevin's alleged former friend will take care of Owens before Reigns has to deal with him. This comes after months of The Prizefighter calling The Tribal Chief out for a rematch from the 2021 Royal Rumble where they previously fought.

Sparks are sure to fly when Sami and Kevin clash on WWE SmackDown. There are several exciting directions that their upcoming confrontation could take. Will they actually fight? Will a major betrayal finally take place?

Below are five things that may happen when Sami Zayn wrestles Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Owens may defeat Zayn on WWE SmackDown ahead of his big Royal Rumble bout

Kevin Owens is a phenomenal professional wrestler. During his time with WWE, he's captured numerous championships including the Universal Title, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship. He's a fantastic performer who always delivers.

While Sami Zayn is also great, there's a chance that Owens will have The Master Strategist's number when they clash on WWE SmackDown. The two are extremely competitive and equally skilled, but Owens does have more accolades to his name.

If Owens does manage to soundly defeat his friend, or former friend, depending on who you believe, this will give him further momentum heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble. If momentum is on his side, Roman Reigns may be in trouble.

#4. Sami Zayn may defeat Kevin to prove himself to Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami Zayn is in a tricky situation. There's been obvious animosity between himself and The Bloodline from almost the very beginning. However, it seemed as if his issues were finally in the past after he helped the stable come out ahead at Survivor Series WarGames, but drama has once again reared its ugly head.

Instead of having issues with Jey Uso, however, he has much bigger concerns with Roman Reigns seemingly upset with him. While The Tribal Chief showed a happier edge on last week's show, Sami certainly knows that he needs to make The Head Of The Table happy.

The best way for Zayn to please Roman is by taking care of Kevin Owens. When the two clash on WWE SmackDown, Sami may work harder than ever before to come out on top and ultimately defeat the former Universal Champion.

#3. The Bloodline may destroy Kevin Owens ahead of their fight at the Royal Rumble

The Bloodline

The match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown may ultimately be a formality for The Bloodline. Roman Reigns may have insisted Sami wrestle his friend, but the group likely has a far more sinister plan in mind.

There's a chance that before, during, or after the bout, Owens will be jumped by the other members of the group. Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and maybe even Roman Reigns himself will likely attempt to beat down The Prizefighter.

The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman may be planning a brutal beatdown on Owens that could leave him out of action. This would both take care of their issues with him always showing up at the worst times and prevent the former Universal Champion from challenging Roman at the Royal Rumble.

#2. One or both stars may refuse to fight the other on WWE SmackDown

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



#WWEDay1 Sami Zayn when Kevin Owens called him his best friend/soulmate. Sami Zayn when Kevin Owens called him his best friend/soulmate.#WWEDay1 https://t.co/opIaUJfMwE

While Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens is being promoted for WWE SmackDown, there is always a chance that the match won't take place. This may seem odd, but one or both of the stars involved in the bout may choose not to participate in the promoted match.

Both Owens and Zayn are tremendous wrestlers who work extremely hard to entertain fans all over the world. They're also two people who stand by their own morals no matter what. Kevin will always fight for his family and Sami will always fight for the causes he believes in.

If the former best friends decide they don't want to fight, they may bail and call off the match. There's also a chance that just one of them will do so just to avoid fighting the other. Perhaps Sami doesn't want to fight Kevin, despite The Bloodline's pressure. Of course, that could lead to a tough night for Sami, which the next entry in the list will cover.

#1. The Bloodline may finally betray Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Fans have expected Sami Zayn to be brutally attacked by The Bloodline from the very beginning. His sucking up to The Tribal Chief initially felt phony and many believed it was just a matter of time before the group got sick of his antics.

Then things changed. Sami's passion for the group appeared to be more and more authentic and most of the stable accepted him. Now fans still expect him to be exiled from the faction, but instead of cheering it on, the WWE Universe is dreading the pain Sami may go through.

The Bloodline may finally pull the trigger on kicking Sami out of the group on WWE SmackDown. If he fails to defeat Owens or somehow shows signs of anything but total loyalty, the fierce stable may engage in a savage beatdown on the former Intercontinental Champion.

