Love And Wrestling: 20 couples who first met whilst working in WWE

WWE has been able to play matchmaker with many couples

Not all these WWE couples were able to go the distance

So many couples have found their soul mates in WWE

There are more couples in WWE at present than ever before, but it appears to be because the roster is now much bigger than it once was. With SmackDown, RAW, NXT, 205 Live, and NXT UK, it means that there are a lot more faces in the company and more potential for stars to meet and become friends.

Whilst many couples much like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae or even Keith Lee and Mia Yim both met before they came to WWE, there are a number of current and former WWE couples that met whilst they were part of the company and bonded over their love of the business.

The following list looks at 20 couples who have revealed that they met during their time together in either WWE or NXT.

#20. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford are now on Monday Night RAW together, after Belair was promoted on the RAW After WrestleMania. This is the first time the couple has been able to work together on-screen, but it's well-known that they have been in a relationship for a number of years.

Ford and Belair come from very different backgrounds, but Belair recently noted that she had a crush on the RAW Tag Team Champion from the moment they met at WWE's Performance Center. The couple began dating, announced their engagement in 2017 before going on to marry the following year.

"For me it was. I remember seeing him and just thinking, I have friends here and they can be witnesses, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful man.’ I had an immediate crush on him," she told Lillian Garcia on Chasing Glory.

#19. Beth Phoenix and Edge

Edge recently made his return to WWE following a nine-year hiatus, and whilst The Rated-R Superstar has been able to make a dramatic comeback, this is the first time many of the WWE Universe have realized that Edge and former Women's Champion Beth Phoenix are married.

The couple came into the spotlight when Phoenix was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2017, but it was only recently that The Glamazon was able to be used as part of a storyline with her husband.

In Edge's recent 24 Documentary, the couple revealed that despite working in WWE for a number of years at the same time, they didn't really connect until Edge Appreciation Night, which was his final appearance on RAW back in September 2011.

The couple has been together ever since and currently have two daughters called Lyric and Ruby.

