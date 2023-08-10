"Love you!" - Released WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss on her 32nd birthday

A released WWE Superstar has sent a birthday message to Alexa Bliss today on her 32nd birthday.

Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus from the company since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January. After the match, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock Bliss while she was distraught in the ring. Bliss was previously paired with Bray Wyatt in the past, but The Eater of Worlds and Uncle Howdy have also completely disappeared from television as of late.

In real life, she is married to popular musician Ryan Cabrera and the happy couple are expecting their first child. Bliss celebrated her 32nd birthday today and received many messages from her fans and colleagues.

Released superstar Nia Jax took to her Instagram story today and uploaded a photo of herself and Bliss from back NXT. There have been rumors of Jax's return to the company, and the 39-year-old was recently spotted working out with Charlotte Flair:

"Happy birthday Lexi! @Alexa_Bliss_WWE one of my favorite pics of us!! Back in the beginning with Sparkle Farts and Team Rude! Love you!

Nia Jax sends a birthday message to her friend.

WWE RAW star Braun Strowman sends birthday message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman also took to social media to send a birthday message to his former tag team partner.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman were paired up during the Mixed Match Challenge and became a hit with wrestling fans. The Mixed Match Challenge aired for two seasons on Facebook Watch and the WWE Network.

Braun Strowman is also currently out of action after recently undergoing neck surgery. Strowman had been in a tag team with former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet during the time of his injury. The Monster of All Monsters took to Instagram to send a message to his former tag team partner on her birthday today. Strowman included a photo of Team Little Big from the Mixed Match Challenge in his post, as seen below:

"Happiest of birthdays @alexa_bliss_wwe_ #TeamLittleBig," wrote Strowman.

Bliss is still a fan favorite and will be welcomed back by wrestling fans whenever she can return. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Alexa Bliss in the world of professional wrestling.

