Major Backlash plans to be canceled due to backstage incident on WWE RAW? Exploring potential Adam Pearce decision

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be the go-home edition for Backlash 2025, and it will see the final buildup for the feuds and storylines on the red brand. WWE has stacked the card with some incredible matches from both brands. One of the big matches on the card is the Women's Intercontinental Championship bout between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

General manager Adam Pearce might be compelled to cancel this match after a potential incident on the upcoming episode of RAW. Last week, Valkyria unleashed a verbal assault on Lynch, disrespecting the latter. After what happened, there is a high chance that Big Time Becks could be aiming to seek revenge.

The WWE veteran could launch a brutal attack on the Women's Intercontinental Champion backstage on RAW. Becky Lynch could destroy Lyra Valkyria, unleashing havoc on her days before their big fight at Backlash. She might continue her assault until Adam Pearce rushes to the scene with security personnel.

Later on in the show, the RAW general manager might reveal that Valkyria suffered an injury and would be unable to compete at WWE Backlash. As a result, Pearce might scrap the Women's Intercontinental Championship match from the card for the upcoming spectacle. This would allow WWE to stretch the Becky vs. Lyra rivalry by adding more intensity and drama to it.

This is entirely speculation, and nothing can be said for sure. It remains to be seen whether the company showcases such an angle on RAW.

Huge match to be added to Backlash 2025 card on tonight's WWE RAW?

Apart from the matches made official, several other rivalries have been in progress on Monday Night RAW. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are currently involved in a storyline with Roxanne Perez and Giulia. There is a high chance that Adam Pearce could make a tag team match official for Backlash.

Last week on RAW, Ripley was involved in a one-on-one match with Perez, which ended via disqualification due to Giulia's interference. However, SKY came to Mami's aid and equalized the numbers game. It appears that both stars are currently on the same page for now against a mutual foe.

Going by what happened on the red brand, WWE is seemingly setting up the stage for a huge tag team match. With this week's show being the final RAW before Backlash, Adam Pearce could finally pit Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against the team of Giulia and Roxanne Perez at the upcoming spectacle in St. Louis.

It all depends on what WWE has in store for the four women. Tonight's RAW will be a must-watch show as it will seemingly provide all the answers.

