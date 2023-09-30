Major betrayal leading to unexpected title change? - 4 possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane

WWE SmackDown was a big show last night. LA Knight returned to the blue brand and saved John Cena from The Bloodline. Jade Cargill's signing was officially acknowledged on television. Plus, a United States Championship bout took place.

In addition to being a fun show, SmackDown also set the stage for a few new matches at Fastlane. One that has already been made official is for the WWE Women's Championship. IYO SKY will defend her belt against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

IYO has been the champion since SummerSlam. She cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair following a different Triple Threat Match featuring Asuka and Charlotte Flair, albeit in a losing effort for both.

What might happen when two of the most decorated stars in the company battle against each other and the reigning champion? This article will examine a handful of ways the Fastlane bout could potentially end.

#4. IYO SKY could win thanks to help from Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has proven to be a very successful faction. The group formed at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley returned to action from injury. Dakota Kai, who had been released by WWE earlier in the year, also returned. Meanwhile, the night served as IYO SKY's main roster call-up.

Since then, Damage CTRL has been quite successful. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. As a singles star, SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and later won the top prize for female stars on SmackDown.

Given the group's success, there's a strong chance that IYO will win at Fastlane. The injured Dakota Kai could distract either Asuka or Charlotte, while Bayley could attack. Regardless of how it'll be done, a Damage CTRL distraction could lead to SKY picking up a pinfall victory.

#3. Asuka may use her mist to win the WWE Women's Championship

Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Asuka is a highly talented veteran of the ring who has been competing for nearly two decades. She joined WWE in 2015 and has become one of the most decorated female athletes in the industry's history.

The Empress of Tomorrow has won eight titles across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Some of her success can be attributed to her dominance and mean streak. Much of her accolades, however, can be instead attributed to her willingness to bend the rules.

One way Asuka bends the rule is via mist she spits from her mouth that blinds the target. The former WWE Women's Champion may utilize that mist at Fastlane to take Flair or SKY out of action, allowing her to defeat the other foe quickly.

#2. Charlotte Flair could make Asuka submit

Charlotte Flair locking in the Figure 8

While Asuka is unquestionably one of the most decorated stars in the history of women's wrestling, Charlotte Flair is the single most decorated female superstar the industry has ever seen. The number of titles she has claimed sums up her career.

The Queen is a 17-time champion between NXT, the main roster, and tag team gold. In terms of main event singles championships on RAW and SmackDown, Charlotte is considered a 14-time world champion, just two shy of tying her father's legendary record of 16.

Flair has won titles in several ways, but the Figure Eight is arguably her most effective finisher. She may lock the hold on either Asuka or IYO SKY at Fastlane. If she does, the opposing star will likely submit, thus earning Charlotte another title.

#1. Bayley may cost IYO SKY the title

Damage CTRL helping IYO SKY retain her title is certainly possible. Interestingly, a member of the villainous faction could be what costs The Genius of the Sky the WWE Women's Championship instead. Bayley could end up causing a title change at Fastlane.

It was The Role Model who made the Triple Threat Match official for the show. She surprised IYO by claiming Asuka requested the match, but SKY insisted that Asuka said nothing as such in Japanese. While there's a chance it was simply a mistake, there's reason to believe Bayley is trying to cost IYO her gold.

Bayley is meant to be the leader of Damage CTRL, but she's the only one who hasn't won gold since the faction formed. Charlotte Flair has even called Bayley a sidekick, especially after her recent losses to Shotzi. The Role Model may cost SKY the title so she can break away and challenge for the belt and prove herself to be a top star.