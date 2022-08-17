Huge changes reportedly planned for WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT may be seeing additions to its roster, much like RAW and SmackDown have seen in recent weeks.

In a new report from Fightful Select, tonight's NXT Heatwave show is expected to be "newsworthy". Fightful noted that a lot of things are being settled as to who will appear in NXT and who will be called up to the main roster.

Triple H has brought back a few released stars since taking over the promotion's creative. Dakota Kai recently returned to the company at SummerSlam, and Dexter Lumis has certainly made his presence felt on RAW as of late. Dexter was recently tackled by security after jumping over the barricade during the show.

Karrion Kross made his return to the promotion a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. He interrupted Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns in the final segment of the show. Karrion attacked McIntyre and Scarlett placed an hourglass on the ring apron in front of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WWE NXT UK Talent could be making their way over to the United States

Fightful has also reported that they have been hearing a lot of talk about NXT UK Superstars showing up on NXT 2.0 in the near future.

One wrestler that has been discussed internally is Tyler Bate. The two-time UK Champion has not wrestled a match since April. The 25-year-old is one of several UK talent being discussed to be featured on NXT television.

Tyler Bate's tag team partner Trent Seven recently claimed that NXT UK is better than NXT 2.0. Speaking with Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie, he claimed that the in-ring product is better in NXT UK and is glad that there is an opportunity for wrestlers to be a part of the WWE Universe on a different continent:

"Yeah, I think we're the superior in-ring product. I mean, I'm just open to ride whatever comes our way," said Seven. "Absolutely anything could happen. You know? That's the joy of obviously, you know, setting this up over here in the UK. It's giving people a chance to like jump from, you know, across the Atlantic and be part of the WWE Universe in a different continent."

It will be interesting to see if any UK talent shows up during NXT Heatwave tonight or in the weeks ahead.

Do you want to see roster changes in NXT 2.0? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell