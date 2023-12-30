Major feud with CM Punk, leaving the company next year? - 4 directions in WWE for Drew McIntyre in 2024

Drew McIntyre has had quite the character transformation in WWE. About a year ago, Drew was a happy-go-lucky superstar who had no problems cracking jokes to entertain the fanbase. Things have shifted dramatically, however, especially in recent months.

The Scottish Warrior has grown increasingly frustrated following his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022. Upon Jey Uso joining the RAW brand several months ago, the Scottish star refused to stop complaining about everything that had happened to him.

All in all, 2022 and 2023 simply didn't go the way McIntyre would have liked. He failed in his attempts to win world titles, the Intercontinental Title, and even tag team gold. That doesn't mean everything is bad, however, as 2024 is looking bright.

This article will take a look at a handful of directions Drew's career could take in the next calendar year. This includes winning the top prize of his brand and even leaving World Wrestling Entertainment entirely. What might Drew's career look like in 2024?

Below are four directions in WWE for Drew McIntyre in 2024.

#4. He could join The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in modern WWE history. The group is currently comprised of five members. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are the longest-tenured stablemates, with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio joining later in 2022. JD McDonagh is the group's most recent addition.

However, he may not remain the newbie of The Judgment Day for very long. There's a chance that Drew McIntyre could end up joining the feared faction. In fact, by the time 2024 comes to an end, McIntyre may be one of the key members of the stable.

Drew has already shown himself to have a positive relationship with Rhea Ripley. While there was certainly some animosity between himself and Damian Priest, their mutual disdain of many of RAW's babyfaces could lead to the WWE faction and The Scottish Warrior uniting moving forward.

#3. Drew McIntyre could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

Clash at the Castle 2022 was tough for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath went one-on-one with Roman Reigns with the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Unfortunately, thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa, Drew failed to win gold.

This was especially tough on Drew, as the two-time world champion won the WWE Championship in front of no fans. Both times he managed to capture the coveted prize was during the Covid-19-related lockdown, so there wasn't a live audience in attendance. It has eaten Drew up in the years since.

That could change in 2024, however. More specifically, it could change as soon as the first day of the year. Drew is set to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship. Could McIntyre defeat The Visionary at RAW Day 1 and finally win a world title in front of a paying audience?

#2. He may leave WWE

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022

Drew McIntyre has spent a lot of time in the WWE system. He joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut all the way back in 2007. He remained with the company until his release in 2014. Drew went on to make a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene and internationally.

The Scottish Warrior returned to WWE via the NXT brand beginning in 2017. He has remained a key part of the company's programming in the near-seven years since. Be it on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, Drew has always been an important cog in the wheel.

That may change in 2024, however. According to reports, McIntyre is yet to sign a new contract with the Triple H-led promotion. His contract is expected to expire around WrestleMania season. If it does, he could end up leaving to compete in Japan or even in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Drew could feud with CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Speaking of All Elite Wrestling, a former AEW World Champion is back in WWE. CM Punk made his shocking return to the biggest wrestling company in the world at Survivor Series: WarGames. Fittingly, the event took place in Chicago.

Since returning, the stars of WWE have given Punk a mixed reception. The likes of Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and even Cody Rhodes have welcomed The Voice Of The Voiceless back with open arms. Others, on the other hand, have been far more negative. This includes Drew McIntyre.

Drew has taken a shot or two at CM Punk since The Straight Edge Superstar's return to the company. This could be planting seeds for an explosive rivalry that will take place throughout 2024. The two clashing at a major Premium Live Event would be incredibly fun.