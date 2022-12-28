Major match with iconic superstar, teaming with his controversial brother - 5 possible directions for Logan Paul in WWE in 2023

Unbelievably, Logan Paul is a WWE Superstar. The social media megastar didn't take the typical journey to become an in-ring performer, he didn't compete on the independent wrestling scene or ply his craft at the Performance Center.

Instead, Logan became famous through social media, YouTube, podcasting, and other ventures including amateur boxing and television. While his journey has been a unique one, there's no denying that The Maverick was born to be a professional wrestler.

With only three matches under his belt, most fans will agree that Logan is already a standout performer. His tag team match against The Mysterios at WrestleMania was highly entertaining and his bout with The Miz at SummerSlam blew away fan expectations. Still, it was his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel that fully solidified Logan Paul as a star to watch.

While The Maverick is currently healing from injuries, he'll certainly be back on WWE programming in 2023. There are several intriguing directions he could take in the coming year. Will Logan win a title? Could he team up with his brother? Perhaps he'll even win an iconic match at an equally iconic Premium Live Event.

Below are five possible directions for Logan Paul in WWE in 2023.

#5. He could win his first title in WWE

Logan Paul could become a champion

Logan Paul wasted no time attempting to get straight to the top of WWE. In just his third match ever, The Maverick challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. His bout was against reigning champion Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately for Paul, he came up short against The Head Of The Table. While Logan was unable to get that one lucky punch that could have won him a major title, he did earn the respect of fans all around the world.

Logan may continue to pursue championship gold and even potentially win a title in 2023. The main roster features several belts he could win, including the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Paul could even potentially win tag team gold, which will be explained further in the next entry.

#4. Logan Paul could team up with his brother Jake Paul

The Paul Brothers

Logan Paul is a social media influencer and megastar in the digital space, but he isn't the only star in the family. His brother Jake Paul is also well known by millions of people all over the world. Like Logan, Jake is controversial. He's hated by some and loved by others, which makes him perfect for pro wrestling.

Jake Paul appeared by Logan's side at Crown Jewel 2022 and even got physical, albeit for a brief period of time. If the successful boxer enjoyed his brief entanglement with WWE, he could return to the industry to team up with his brother Logan.

If The Paul Brothers do team up together in the sports entertainment juggernaut, the pair will have a ready-made rivalry with The Usos. The twin brothers helped Roman Reigns during the bout between The Tribal Chief and The Maverick. Could Logan and Jake challenge for the Undisputed RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

#3. He could wrestle John Cena

John Cena vs. Logan Paul could happen

Could Logan Paul vs. John Cena happen in 2023? According to recent reports, the legendary superstar could end up fighting The Maverick at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event being held in California.

The news came after Logan's own admission that he texted Triple H about wrestling John Cena in the near future. While it remains unclear if The Game was interested in Paul's idea, it's quite evident that the social media megastar wants to tangle with another crossover star.

In many ways, John Cena vs. Logan Paul could be the biggest match WWE can have due to the star power and notoriety both have outside of wrestling. If the two clash at The Show Of Shows, both wrestling fans and non-fans alike will be curious as to who will win.

#2. The Maverick could reunite with The Miz

Logan Paul's first-ever professional wrestling match took place in a WWE ring. That alone is pretty astonishing. The match featured the legendary Rey Mysterio alongside Dominik standing across from The Maverick, with veteran superstar The Miz standing by Logan's side.

If that insanity and pressure wasn't enough, the bout took place at WrestleMania! Logan then went on to have his second-ever match at SummerSlam with the very man he had teamed up with months prior. Their bout took place because The Miz laid out Logan at WrestleMania to steal the spotlight for himself.

In the end, Logan stood tall following his bout with The A-Lister, but there's no guarantee that the two will remain enemies. Logan now knows that having partners will go a long way after his debacle with The Bloodline. If he and The Miz can reunite, Logan could potentially have both Bronson Reed and Tommaso Ciampa watching his back. It would be a wise move.

#1. Logan could win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Every January is the epic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Royal Rumble has been around for over thirty years and is often considered the second biggest and most exciting event WWE has each year, behind only WrestleMania.

Two thirty-person Royal Rumble Matches are held each year. These epic battle royals feature thirty stars coming out in staggered entrances and the winner has a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania. There's a chance that Logan could appear in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2023.

Not only could he appear in the epic match, but Logan Paul could win the 30-man battle royal. While it would be shocking to the WWE Universe, it could be a way for The Maverick to earn a rematch with Roman Reigns after their last epic bout.

