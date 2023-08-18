Major name to return after 2 years? - 4 surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown (August 18, 2023)

WWE SmackDown is set to air live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. With a capacity crowd of around 14,000 fans, the show is expected to be memorable. So far, a few big-time segments have been announced or teased.

On the match side of things, Edge will go one-on-one with Sheamus. Beyond their bout, the show is dedicated to the Rated R Superstar. He's celebrating 25 years in the Titanic wrestling promotion.

Another intriguing segment announced for the show will see the new United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller is one of the top heels on the brand and will likely stir up some controversy.

Beyond what is already announced, the show may have some surprises. With The Bloodline saga seemingly on pause, Triple H and the company brass will surely want to hook viewers to stick around in their absence. This article will look at a few possible surprises that could take place on the show.

#4. Carlito could finally appear

Carlito at Backlash

Carlito is a former WWE Superstar who may be on his way back to the promotion. In the past, the second-generation star held the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and tag team gold. He also feuded with the likes of John Cena and Ric Flair.

The former tag team champion last appeared on WWE programming at Backlash 2023. The big show was held in Puerto Rico, and the roof exploded when he supported the Latino World Order and Bad Bunny.

Since that time, it was reported that Carlito re-signed with the promotion. A return date was allegedly set for a big Madison Square Garden show, but it never happened. If he's truly back, the former United States Champion could create buzz by appearing on the blue brand's upcoming show.

#3. Sheamus may turn heel and brutalize his friend and Hall of Famer Edge

Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus is one of WWE's most talented performers. The brawler is a multi-time world champion, but he's held most belts he attempted to win. The Intercontinental Championship is one of the only titles he's still hoping to capture.

The Celtic Warrior is set to go one-on-one with Edge on Friday Night SmackDown. The two shared their friendship while in the ring on last week's show, so their bout is billed as a fight between friends.

The two may not end up having drinks afterward, however. There's a chance that Sheamus turns back to being a heel and assaults Edge post-match. The violent former WWE Champion could even have Ridge Holland and Butch join him in beating down the Hall of Famer.

#2. AEW's Christian could shockingly appear to celebrate Edge's ceremony

Christian is one of the most decorated WWE superstars in the company's history. He held around 20 championships during his two stints with the promotion, including the World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions.

The talented star hasn't been seen in WWE since 2021. He appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which was a huge return, only to leave once his contract expired. Today, he works for All Elite Wrestling.

Despite being signed to the competition, there's a chance that Christian Cage could appear on Friday Night SmackDown. He is Edge's best friend and tag team partner, plus AEW recently used Rob Van Dam, who is under a legend's contract. There's a chance that the two promotions worked out a trade where RVD could briefly appear on Dynamite while Christian shows to SmackDown.

#1. Kairi Sane could return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane is a decorated athlete who competed in WWE until 2020. During her time with the promotion, The Pirate Princess captured the NXT Women's Championship as a singles star. She also held the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Asuka.

Like Carlito, Kairi has been rumored to have signed with WWE. While details are vague, some believe her signing may be related to STARDOM and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's parent company's falling stock price and other internal issues for the two promotions she had been working for.

Many hope to see Kairi mix it up with IYO SKY if she returns to the big promotion. She could appear on the next episode of SmackDown and challenge the reigning champion. The Pirate Princess could also reunite with Asuka and re-form The Kabuki Warriors.