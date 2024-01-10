Major RAW star to quit WWE after putting his career on the line for title shot against Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility!

Seth Rollins has been true to his words of being a fighting champion ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event last year. The Visionary has not shied away from defending the gold against anyone who has asked for a title shot.

One of the names that has stood across the ring from Rollins is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship on a couple of occasions but fell short both times. He came quite close to clinching the title on the Day 1 edition of RAW, but ultimately, the champion once again reigned supreme.

It has been reported previously that Drew McIntyre is yet to renew his contract which will expire in a few months. Some rumors also suggest that WWE and McIntyre are still far apart financially, which could lead to The Scottish Warrior ultimately leaving the company.

All things considered, Drew McIntyre putting his career on the line for another title opportunity could be a great way to tie everything together. The former WWE Champion could demand one more shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE and leave after losing.

Drew McIntyre also teased leaving the global juggernaut during the latest episode of RAW. The 38-year-old took a shot at CM Punk and said that maybe he should also go away for nine years to get respect.

Seth Rollins will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line again on WWE RAW next week

Seth Rollins is fresh off a victory over Dree McIntyre on RAW Day 1. However, The Visionary has no time for rest as he will once again put the gold on the line next week. Rollins will defend his coveted title against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaj recently returned to TV programming but was interrupted by The Rock. The Brahma Bull went on to lay the SmackDown on Mahal. However, he will have a chance to restore his glory as he takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week.

