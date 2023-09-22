Major reunion, surprising new career - 5 directions for Dolph Ziggler following his WWE release

Dolph Ziggler was surprisingly released by WWE, and fans now wonder what is next for him after his unexpected exit from Triple H's company.

For those unaware, WWE made several cuts today, releasing renowned names like Emma, Elias, Top Dolla, Shelton Benjamin, and more. The name that shocked the most people was Dolph Ziggler, who has served the company for over a decade. Fans now wonder what could be next for him.

We can help fans speculate as we've gathered a list of things he could realistically do after his release. So, let's start the list without further ado.

#5. Dolph Ziggler to say goodbye to the sport?

Dolph Ziggler has been in the wrestling business for about 20 years and has served the industry in every way he could. He's won championships, competed in big-time matches, and won hearts in these years.

While he arguably still has a lot to do in the industry, he could realistically decide not to continue professional wrestling to protect his body from prolonged damage and to spend more time pursuing hobbies and being with loved ones. While most fans won't like to see him retire so soon, it is certainly possible.

#4. Major reunion in AEW

Dolph Ziggler has been a WWE guy for as long as one can remember. However, he could try out a change and join the rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

He will have a lot he can do in Tony Khan's company. He could join his brother Ryan Nemeth to form a tag team or could even engage in a sibling vs. sibling rivalry. Apart from his brother, a few of his former accomplices from WWE, like Miro (Rusev) and CJ Perry (Lana), also work in AEW.

He could reunite with his former colleagues and possibly pursue incomplete storylines in the rival promotion.

#3. Join another promotion

While most fans will expect Dolph Ziggler to join AEW if he plans to continue professional wrestling, there are several other places he could go to reignite the flame inside him.

He could follow the tracks of Sasha Banks, who joined New Japan Pro Wrestling to experience an atmosphere like no other. Another option could be Impact Wrestling, where stars like Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) and The Hardy Boyz found great success. Wherever he goes, he will be portrayed as the star he is.

#2. Pursue a different career

Many people might not know that professional wrestling isn't the only profession Dolph Ziggler has pursued. He has tried his hand at acting, standup comedy, and more.

Ziggler discussed how pursuing a standup career has helped him in his WWE endeavors as well, and it makes him a better asset in general.

"I’m finally starting to book some stand-up dates too. At the end of the day, it’s just to be a better WWE superstar [and] also make myself a bigger asset, that is in demand," said Ziggler.

He could return to standup comedy or even try his luck in Hollywood like John Cena, The Rock, and Batista.

#1. Dolph Ziggler could be a great coach for WWE

While Dolph getting released from his contract has been difficult to digest, it may have happened because he and the promotion have come to terms with a different contract altogether.

Considering his experience and talent, The Showoff can help out in training and creating new stars for the company. He could help out in NXT or at the Performance Center to continue to make the business better.

In a 2022 interview, he talked about how his ultimate goal is not to win titles but to make the business better in every way.

"I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It's not titles, it's not a certain match or person or whatever, it's to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it's better because I was a part of it. That's the important part." [H/T: Fightful]

