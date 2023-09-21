What was Dolph Ziggler's salary in WWE? Know how much his WWE contract was worth

Dolph Ziggler has made it to the headlines after being unexpectedly released by WWE. Considering he is a gifted wrestler, he earned big-time money in the promotion.

Following the merger with Endeavor, WWE released several employees, including talent. The company recently released popular names like Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, Top Dolla, and more. However, the most shocking name was none other than the veteran Dolph Ziggler.

His salary increased with his experience, and he made a great income, to say the least. According to various sources online, his reported salary was around $1.5 million, which he certainly deserved. He will seemingly make a similar amount if he ever returns to the company or perhaps joins All Elite Wrestling.

The Showoff has a diamond-studded resume and will probably find a new job if he so chooses as soon as his non-compete clause ends. He could join his brother Ryan Nemeth in AEW or retire from professional wrestling to pursue a new career.

Dolph Ziggler has always had greater goals for WWE

While most people come to WWE with goals like titles, WrestleMania matches, and Royal Rumble wins in mind, Dolph Ziggler achieved everything and became a respected veteran on the roster.

During an interview last year, he discussed how his ultimate goal isn't titles or matches but to make the industry better as a whole:

"I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It's not titles, it's not a certain match or person or whatever, it's to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it's better because I was a part of it. That's the important part." [H/T: Fightful]

Considering a few of his recent ventures, like being in NXT to help establish stars like Bron Breakker and feuding with young stars on the main roster like Austin Theory, the multi-time World Champion has proved an important asset who has always worked to improve the business.

