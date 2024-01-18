Major rivalry with Roman Reigns, new tag team with 14-time champion? - 4 things Andrade can do if he returns to WWE

Andrade may be on his way back to WWE. Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that the former NXT star will soon be on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. This comes after he was away from the company for several years.

Prior to leaving the pro wrestling promotion, Andrade managed to win a few titles. While on the NXT brand, Andrade was able to capture the coveted NXT Title, thanks in part to Zelina Vega. On the main roster, El Idolo managed to win the United States Championship.

The talented performer requested his release in 2021 and it was granted. He proceeded to join All Elite Wrestling, but there was constant speculation that he was unhappy in the promotion. This became especially true once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, as Andrade had his greatest success under The Game's leadership.

Now that he's potentially on his way back to RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT, it remains unclear what direction he could take in the company. This article will look at a handful of things the former United States Champion could potentially do if he has a celebrated comeback.

Below are four things Andrade can do if he returns to WWE:

#4. Andrade could feud with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is on top of the world. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He first won the Universal Title back in 2020 and unified the World Titles at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief has managed to defeat some of the greatest wrestlers of all time throughout his current title reign. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn have fallen victim to The Head Of The Table.

If Andrade does return to WWE, he could be a future challenger of Roman. Reigns has battled numerous stars since 2020 and he needs fresh opponents for as long as he remains a champion. Andrade would certainly provide something completely new.

#3. He could unite with Charlotte Flair on-screen once she's healthy

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest female competitors in WWE. She is a 14-time World Champion who has also managed to capture tag team gold. While on the black & gold brand, Flair held the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

Andrade and The Queen are a real-life couple. In fact, they even got married. Their relationship likely influenced Andrade's WWE return. Now, in theory, the pair can work together on-screen. They could manage each other or even team up to battle other couples and mixed tag teams in the promotion.

Unfortunately, Flair is out of action following a serious leg injury. While she probably won't return to the ring until fall, they could be paired up as a unit on-screen beforehand. Dakota Kai, for example, has been around with Damage CTRL months before her impending in-ring return.

#2. Andrade could join the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is a faction on the WWE SmackDown brand. The main members of the group are Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Bad Bunny and Savio Vega are part-time members, while Dragon Lee appears to be an unofficial member at this time.

Santos Escobar used to be a member of the stable. He left the faction upon believing Rey was favoring Carlito. He has since recruited Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a new version of Legado del Fantasma he often calls Legado World Order.

If Andrade does return to WWE, he could join in on this storyline. While it would be possible that he'd end up with Legado, the more realistic direction is for Andrade to join the LWO. He has a long history with Zelina and that may be enough to get him to join their cause.

#1. He could collect as much gold as possible in WWE

Expand Tweet

There's certainly a chance that Andrade will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Still, that might not be the only title the former AEW star will look to win. Instead, he may become a gold hunter of sorts.

Andrade's path upon returning to WWE may be to hold every title possible. For example, he may challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He could also try battling Logan Paul for the United States Title, a belt he once heard.

There's also a chance that Andrade could find a tag team partner to target The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Lastly, there's Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Over time, Andrade could hold any of those belts. He may even target NXT gold. Could he win the NXT Tag Team Titles for the first-time ever?

