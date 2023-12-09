Major Royal Rumble twist? 5 ways CM Punk could shock Roman Reigns if he joins WWE SmackDown

Note to the editor: The following has been SEO optimized for keywords CM Punk, WWE SmackDown, and Roman Reigns.

WWE SmackDown featured a thrilling promo by none other than CM Punk, who also referenced Roman Reigns and talked about possibly joining the blue brand. What could be in the plans for next week's show?

CM Punk returned to WWE SmackDown after almost 10 years and cut an incredibly intriguing promo addressing his return and future. He talked about how he was the "Original Paul Heyman Guy," the possibility of joining WWE RAW or NXT, and also fired shots at Seth Rollins. He may very well go after Roman Reigns going forward.

Without further ado, here are five ways CM Punk can shock the Tribal Chief if he joins WWE SmackDown next week.

#5. Punk joins Randy Orton and LA Knight

Randy Orton returned to the company with one objective - to go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. While LA Knight has been a great helper, could CM Punk join the babyface side to even the odds?

This could very well be possible, as the Straight Edge Superstar discussed how he could join Randy Orton and LA Knight in their war with The Bloodline during his segment on WWE SmackDown. He later wished the two babyfaces good luck for their match against Solo and Jimmy Uso. Punk might come to the rescue if Roman Reigns tries to injure Randy Orton or LA Knight next week, sending a strong message to the Head of the Table.

#4. CM Punk makes a bold declaration on WWE SmackDown

Titanland's next premium live event, WWE Royal Rumble 2024, marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Men's Royal Rumble winner will challenge for a World title in the main event of the Show of Shows.

During his WWE SmackDown appearance, Punk discussed the possibility of winning the Royal Rumble match and going to the main event of WrestleMania 40, and later also discussed the same with Cody Rhodes.

To play mind games with the Tribal Chief, Punk could interrupt The Bloodline's business on the next edition of the blue brand and declare himself for the Men's Royal Rumble match. He could specifically mention that he wants to battle Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All to send shockwaves through the Head of the Table.

#3. CM Punk tries to manipulate Paul Heyman

As mentioned earlier, the Voice of the Voiceless discussed how Paul Heyman used to be his Wiseman before Roman Reigns. This could very well be a storyline angle moving forward.

Paul Heyman had problems going against his former client Brock Lesnar in 2021-22, and something similar could happen when another former client, CM Punk, tries to go against Reigns. The Straight Edge Superstar could shockingly appear during the Tribal Chief's segment next week and try to lure Paul Heyman to his side. This will create tensions between Reigns and his Wiseman, causing further drama on WWE SmackDown.

#2. An assault on Roman Reigns

While CM Punk going up against Roman Reigns is already a shock, things could be even better if he decides to invade Reigns' kingdom and unleash a brutal assault.

The Head of the Table's arrogance has been at an all-time high, and no one has been successful in disciplining him. As soon as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tries to bully the people in attendance, the Voice of the Voiceless could prove his worth and unleash an assault on The Bloodline's leader to send a statement. He could then go on to announce his name for the Men's Royal Rumble.

#1. Major swerve for WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

CM Punk returned, intending to become the top star and main event WrestleMania 40. To confirm his name in the main event of the Show of Shows, he may need a World title around his waist.

Nick Aldis is a genius General Manager who knows how to sign major talents to his brand. To ensure the Best in the World signs with SmackDown, Aldis could offer CM Punk a title match with Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Punk could appear on next week's edition of WWE SmackDown to announce the match and shock the fans, and especially Roman Reigns.

