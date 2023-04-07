Major shakeup with world titles, The Game says goodbye - 5 things that could happen when Triple H appears on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is looking to be a stacked show. Sami Zayn is scheduled to take on Jey Uso in a singles competition and Imperium and The Brawling Brutes are set to collide. In addition Judgment Day is going to battle the Latino World Order in a tag team action.

While each of those bouts are intriguing, perhaps the most interesting news is that Triple H will once again be addressing the WWE Universe. He first did so on RAW this past Monday and is apparently set to do the same on Friday Night SmackDown.

It isn't clear what The Game will say when he appears on the blue brand. There's a lot of turmoil and questions surrounding World Wrestling Entertainment due to the recent news of the sale with Endeavor, along with Vince McMahon's return.

This article will look at a handful of things that could happen when The Game appears on SmackDown. Could he be interrupted by a superstar? Might he say goodbye to the audience?

Below are five things that could happen when Triple H appears on WWE SmackDown.

#5. He could be revealing he's done with his role on SmackDown

Things have been messy lately. Fans and talent morale has seemingly been at an all-time high for the past six-to-eight months. However, things came crashing down as Vince McMahon was back to running things on Monday Night RAW and seemingly on WrestleMania Sunday.

If the 77-year old man is back in charge of creative and running the weekly television shows, Triple H's role in WWE will quickly diminish. The last time his role was seemingly diminishing behind the scenes, much of what he did in NXT was reversed and destroyed. The same could be happening on the main roster. If this is the case, The Game may opt to leave WWE.

Vince has a long history of this. There's an infamous story about Bill Watts being told he could run the on-screen product before quitting and quipping "there's only one titan at Titan Sports". Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman also suffered a similar fate. Triple H's time may be short with Vince back and he'll reveal he's done.

#4. Triple H may have a confrontation with a superstar

Triple H can have a fiery temper

Adam Pearce is one of a handful of authority figures on WWE television. Shawn Michaels fills the role in NXT. Meanwhile, most fans realize that Triple H is truly the boss, or was until recently anyway, and is thus the most powerful authority figure.

With that power comes potential angles, arguments, and promos that can make for an exciting time. When Triple H comes out on WWE SmackDown, he may end up in a segment with somebody who wishes to display their displeasure.

The first names who come to mind are either Bobby Lashley or LA Knight. Neither star got the WrestleMania moment many believed they should, so carrying over the real animosity into an on-screen segment could be both intriguing and believable. Who wouldn't want to hear Triple H and LA Knight joust on the mic?

#3. He may give another rah-rah speech to try to fix morale

WWE @WWE



"The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" -



#RawAfterMania THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH THEN. NOW. FOREVER. TOGETHER."The same WWE that you know and love is going NOWHERE!" - @TripleH#RawAfterMania https://t.co/PRTlDyFO6T

Interestingly, this isn't even The Game's first appearance on WWE television this week. Triple H opened up the RAW after WrestleMania. This came after the big announcement regarding the WWE-Endeavor merger and WrestleMania weekend.

Triple H's speech to the crowd was a powerful one. He made it clear that World Wrestling Entertainment isn't going anywhere. The Game personally thanked the talented wrestlers, crew, and fans who made everything happen. It was empassioned and real.

While what followed upset many fans, his speech did not. Given the anger from the audience, The King Of Kings may go out to once again attempt to both fire them up. He could try to put their minds at ease, even if it could be argued that their McMahon-related concerns are valid.

#2. Triple H could announce that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be split between RAW and SmackDown

Roman Reigns is a double champion

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The powerful superstar has been a dominant champion for over two and a half years now, but he only held one title for the bulk of that time.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman battled Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match. It was at the event where The Big Dog won the WWE Championship and has thus had control of both titles ever since. A year later, Triple H could finally work towards changing that.

The Game may come out on Friday Night SmackDown to reveal the titles are being split and one is being taken away from Reigns. If not he may announce that The Tribal Chief will have to start defending each belt individually, one against RAW Superstars and one against SmackDown Superstars.

#1. He could inform fans that Vince McMahon will not be backstage or involved with creative moving forward

Vince McMahon

As noted, fans have been in an uproar lately. Vince McMahon has seemingly returned to running WWE, allegedly re-writing RAW with multiple script changes. Some of the scripts are said to have happened while the show was still on the air.

Vince's style of booking leads to less cohesion, worse storylines, and a less engaging product. Fans have made their opinions clear on McMahon's involvement, with #FireVince regularly trending on Twitter ever since Monday.

Triple H's appearance on WWE SmackDown could alert fans that the company hears and understands their concerns and frustrations, before then announcing that he, and not Vince, will run things moving forward.

