Major star to debut in WWE to help Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's new faction? Exploring the potential

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu and captured the United States Championship at Night of Champions. Just when fans thought he would face another setback, the 32-year-old played his trump card by resurrecting The Bloodline. With Tonga Loa's return and Tala Tonga's shocking debut, Sikoa has now regained control and power as he once again stands tall with gold on his shoulders.

In the wake of the ongoing situation, a major star could be gearing up to step into the Bloodline saga. Zilla Fatu could make his WWE debut in the coming weeks to help Jacob Fatu in his battle against Solo Sikoa and Co. The speculation arose after the 25-year-old posted a cryptic tweet following Night of Champions. He posted a telephone emoji, potentially indicating that he is just a call away.

For those unaware, Jacob and Zilla have a rich history as a tag team in the independent circuit. Both superstars are also connected through their family ties, as they hail from the same wrestling dynasty. Therefore, the fourth-generation wrestler joining forces with The Samoan Werewolf on SmackDown would make absolute sense in terms of the storyline.

Jacob Fatu is currently all alone, and he needs allies in his great battle against Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga. Hence, he could make an army of his own, including members from his own bloodline. Besides, there were previously rumors that WWE was interested in signing Zilla Fatu. That move seems to be on the horizon now that Sikoa's faction has reclaimed its power.

However, this is currently speculation, and only time will tell what WWE has in store. It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the ongoing saga between Sikoa and Fatu.

Solo Sikoa's rivalry with Jacob Fatu to continue till SummerSlam?

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been involved in a heated rivalry on SmackDown for the past few weeks. However, this rivalry took an interesting turn at Night of Champions when Sikoa snatched the United States Championship away from him. It was the title that Fatu fought very hard to earn.

What unfolded in Saudi Arabia seems to be the beginning of a major chapter within the Bloodline saga. Tonga Loa's return and Tala Tonga's debut have shaken things up in a major way. There is a possibility that WWE might stretch this feud till SummerSlam, as there are many layers yet to unfold.

The desire for revenge could be burning within Jacob Fatu, and he may set out on a hunt for Solo Sikoa. He could chase the United States Championship and look to exact revenge. The Samoan Werewolf could find new allies on SmackDown to deal with Sikoa and his faction.

It could lead to some blockbuster singles and tag team matches on the roster in the coming weeks. And it could ultimately result in a title rematch between him and Sikoa at the Biggest Party of the Summer, where he might reclaim the US Title.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for this rivalry on SmackDown.

