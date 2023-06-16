Major star should finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Payback 2023 on his special anniversary 

Roman Reigns had one of the best runs WWE runs over the past few decades as The Tribal Chief and the leader of The Bloodline. However, Reigns is slowly losing his powers after Jimmy Uso turned his back on the stable, and Jey Uso hasn't decided whose side he is on.

WWE recently announced that Payback Premium Live Event is returning for the first time in three years. The event would be perfect for Bray Wyatt to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and win back the Universal Championship on the night where The Tribal Chief celebrates three years as the champion.

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned to the company and became one of the biggest heels of his era when he attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after the former won his second Universal Championship. A week later, The Tribal Chief won the same title by pinning Strowman in a Triple Threat match.

It's been nearly three years, and the former champion has not crossed paths with the current champion. There was a tease by Dark Alexa Bliss on an episode of SmackDown, but the two stars were drafted to RAW. It would be poetic if Wyatt does the same to Roman Reigns at Payback 2023.

Why should Bray Wyatt be the one to beat Roman Reigns at WWE Payback 2023?

WWE is focused on creating a larger-than-life story for superstars along with professional wrestling. The Bloodline's story is most likely nearing its end, and The Usos will possibly decide to go up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Bray Wyatt should redo what Reigns did to him in 2020 before winning the title. The Eater of World should return to the company in a similar fashion after The Tribal Chief faces Jimmy or Jey Uso for the title at SummerSlam. Wyatt should return in a dominating fashion and set up a rematch for Payback 2023.

It's highly likely that The Tribal Chief will wrestle at the premium live event as it is his third year anniversary with the Universal Championship. However, Bray Wyatt should turn the tables and take advantage of The Tribal Chief without The Bloodline by winning the title that he never lost via pinfall or submission.

A rematch that has been in the making for over three years has more impact than a WrestleMania 39 rematch against Cody Rhodes at next year's event. This will also allow Wyatt to gain the momentum he lost after his lackluster return under the new regime.

Do you want to see The Tribal Chief lose the title on his 3rd anniversary? Sound off in the comment section below.

