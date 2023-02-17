WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania 39 by building on what happened in the last month. There are a lot of top matches on the card, and any of them could impact the events in California.

Headlined by a titanic clash between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Elimination Chamber has all the tools to be a sleeper hit. The Montreal crowd will be red-hot for the most part, and fans at home will expect a stellar PLE.

Fans have already started speculating about what might transpire on February 18. We are joining them and taking our own shot at calling the proceedings. As such, here are five things that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5 Rey Mysterio costs The Judgment Day the mixed tag bout and sets up a date with Dominik

Rey has to stand up to his son sooner rather than later

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will take on Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber. It is a grudge match months in the making and will no doubt be a personal affair once the bell rings.

The babyfaces will be at a numbers disadvantage owing to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio lurking around at ringside. However, we think Rey Mysterio will emerge to (slightly) even the odds. He could end up costing Balor and Ripley and finally lay hands on his son, setting up a mega match at WrestleMania 39.

The Nightmare has a date with Charlotte Flair, which means this feud needs to wrap up in Montreal. WWE can seamlessly transition it into a Rey vs. Dominik matchup, and the buildup should start on Saturday.

#4 The Hurt Business reunites to take down Brock Lesnar

These men are capable of stopping Brock in his tracks

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will lock horns once again at WWE Elimination Chamber. It will be their third one-on-one encounter, with both superstars on one win each.

Many think this will be the rubber match for the pair before they move on to better things at WrestleMania 39. However, Lashley is part of an ongoing will-he-won't-he reunion storyline with The Hurt Business. If MVP and company emerge to help him take out Lesnar, there will be another match down the road.

WWE may end up booking The Hurt Business' reunion and annihilation of The Beast in Montreal. This would shake up the landscape of RAW and raise excitement levels for 'Mania.

#3 Austin Theory wins and is confronted by John Cena

The United States Championship will be on the line in an Elimination Chamber match on February 18. Austin Theory will have the biggest match of his life when he takes on Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest.

If Theory was to win, he might not have a nice afterparty. He'll be spending it thinking about John Cena, the man we predict will show up at the end of the match to challenge him for a WrestleMania showdown. The US Champion has been making subtle Cena references as of late, and we think WWE will have their former Poster Boy return to shut him up.

The Cenation Leader is synonymous with the US title and would be a great test for the young titleholder. His return could end up being a crowd-popper.

#2 Jey Uso costs Sami Zayn the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

We are hoping this doesn't happen, but surely it won't be as straightforward as Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber. Jey Uso is the wildcard in this scenario and one that could totally make or break the game.

Jey is currently on Zayn's side, having refused to demolish him at the Royal Rumble PLE and walked out on his family. As such, The Bloodline is weaker than ever and severely lacking. But at the end of the day, Reigns and the rest of his crew are his blood relatives, and there's only so much loyalty he can have toward an outsider.

We wouldn't be surprised in the least if the former Right Hand Man has a change of heart and helps The Tribal Chief retain his title. He doesn't have to do it willingly, but however he does it, it will be enough to trigger a major fallout for everyone involved. It will also result in the other moment we are predicting, which is....

#1 Kevin Owens returns and saves Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

It's time to bury the hatchet

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen since he was obliterated by The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. Despite Sami Zayn standing up for him, they were unable to resist the sheer violence Roman Reigns rained down on them. It marked the beginning of a war, with the two Canadians standing opposite the Ones on the battlefield.

Jey Uso is going to cost Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber in our opinion. However, there's no way WWE is going to let the Montreal crowd go home unhappy and raging. Enter Owens, who will probably return to save his friend from the heels and send them packing.

This should lead to KO and SZ challenging Jimmy Uso and his brother in a mega Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. They will mostly be the ones to bring their illustrious title reign to an end. The former Honorary Uce deserves better, but this is still good enough.

