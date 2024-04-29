Major title match, former champion returns & more - 5 things that must happen on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2024

Night One of the WWE Draft took place this past Friday night on SmackDown. The draft will be continuing on Monday's edition of RAW and there has also been a huge 6-man tag team match announced for tomorrow night's show.

Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will also be the final episode of RAW before WWE Backlash next weekend in France. Damian Priest will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at the premium live event.

Listed below are 5 things that must happen during Night Two of the WWE Draft tomorrow night on RAW:

#5. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser must explain their actions on WWE RAW

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci last Monday night on RAW. Gunther was ringside for the match and it was his first appearance since losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Imperium lost the tag team match and Ludwig Kaiser turned on Giovanni Vinci after the match. Gunther appeared to approve of Kaiser's actions and there needs to be some kind of explanation tomorrow night on RAW. The heel faction could be looking to replace Vinci with someone else and that could potentially be revealed during Night Two of the WWE Draft.

#4. Sami Zayn must confront Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed interrupted Sami Zayn last week during a backstage interview. The former NXT North American Champion attacked the veteran and warned him that he is coming after the Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn must confront Bronson Reed tomorrow night and challenge him to a match. Zayn could tell Reed that he can have a title shot at Backlash: France next weekend or the two could settle their differences in a major title match tomorrow night on RAW.

#3. Braun Strowman must reunite with Ricochet

Braun Strowman has been out of action with a neck issue since last May but is eligible to be drafted tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Ricochet has already been selected by the red brand during the draft, and the two stars were part of a popular tag team when Strowman went down with the injury.

The Monster of All Monsters could be drafted during tomorrow night's show and may be there in person. If Strowman and Ricochet are going to continue to be a tag team moving forward, WWE will likely want to show them on-screen together tomorrow night on RAW.

#2. CM Punk must officially be drafted to WWE RAW

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and officially signed with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. He suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January but Drew McIntyre has kept his rivalry with the controversial star alive as he recovers from the untimely injury.

The 45-year-old must remain on WWE RAW because he has already started a couple of rivalries on the red brand. Seth Rollins is out of action with an injury as well, but the former World Heavyweight Champion has already been selected by RAW. Drew McIntyre will be eligible to be drafted tomorrow night as well, and it would make sense for all three stars to remain on the same brand for another year as injuries prevented fans from seeing the storylines play out on the road to WrestleMania.

#1. Damian Priest must finally leave The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor will be facing Jey Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet tomorrow night in a 6-man tag team match on RAW. There has been tension within The Judgment Day lately and it could reach a boiling point tomorrow night.

If JD McDonagh comes up short once again, he could be kicked out of the group. However, instead of kicking out The Irish Ace, Priest could decide to leave the group to become a singles star. The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in The Bank contract at WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion and may decide to leave The Judgment Day behind.

