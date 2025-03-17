Major WWE star who was banned by Triple H to return on RAW and join The Rock and John Cena? Potential alliance explored

John Cena will make his first appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium, following his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. Cody Rhodes will also be under the same building as the Cenation Leader, so things could get out of control.

There is a possibility that The Rock provides John Cena backup to deal with the Undisputed WWE Champion tonight as the chances of a physical altercation between the WrestleMania 41 opponents are extremely high. The next star who could sell his soul to The Final Boss and help The Franchise Player is Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter failed to dethrone Cody Rhodes in all of their encounters over the past couple of months, so he could help Cena out of spite to bring down his former friend.

The Rock taking Kevin Owens under his wing could also start a power struggle between him and Triple H. This is due to the fact that KO and the WWE Chief Content Officer have not been on good terms lately. The Prizefighter got banned from SmackDown by The Game several months ago and even got physical with him at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens joining The Rock and John Cena could lead to Randy Orton reuniting with Cody Rhodes. The Viper has a feud ongoing with the former Universal Champion, so he could go after him and help his friend at the same time.

The Rock and John Cena will not appear on screen regularly. So, they could use Kevin Owens to do their dirty work and make their presence felt every week on RAW and SmackDown.

Kevin Owens joining The Rock and John Cena could lead to Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will be one of the biggest matches to ever take place in pro wrestling history.

Triple H booked one of the most star-studded main events for last year's WrestleMania, with multiple legends making an appearance during Roman Reigns' battle with The American Nightmare. The WWE CCO could do something similar this year.

It is possible that Cody Rhodes gets help from his friends and the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin. This would make sense because the WWE Hall of Famer is the greatest rival of The Rock and also had problems with Kevin Owens in the past.

The Texas Rattlesnake, who was rumored to make an appearance at last year's Showcase of Immortals, could do so this year as he will be in Las Vegas during the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year.

