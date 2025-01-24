Major WWE star to miss the 2025 Royal Rumble after walking out during SmackDown last week? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble 2025 is just around the corner, and the excitement in the WWE Universe is at an all-time high. It is the spectacle where every superstar looks to shine their fortune and punch their tickets to WrestleMania to headline the year's biggest annual extravaganza. However, a major WWE star may not intend to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

Cold speculation has swelled that Solo Sikoa might miss the upcoming premium live event. The 31-year-old is still reeling from the devastating aftermath of his crushing defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match on RAW. The loss not only stripped Sikoa of the revered Ula Fala but also dealt a significant blow to his pride and dignity.

This was apparent last week on SmackDown when he looked demoralized and simply walked away without saying a word. Although it took a huge toll on Solo Sikoa, the possibility of him missing Royal Rumble 2025 is relatively low. The upcoming spectacle in Indianapolis is the only way for him to regain his lost momentum and again stand on the pedestal.

Therefore, Sikoa will seemingly look to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match to win the contest and headline WrestleMania 41. His participation in the 30-man Rumble match would offer him a chance for redemption and could also pave the way for his next big feud on the Road to WrestleMania. Hence, The Street Champion is unlikely to miss the Indianapolis spectacle.

Will Solo Sikoa be able to bounce back from his heartbreaking defeat, or will his emotions become too overwhelming? Only time will tell.

Solo Sikoa to announce his Royal Rumble participation on SmackDown this week?

The upcoming edition of SmackDown is set to be the penultimate episode of the blue brand before the upcoming spectacle. Many fans have been wondering whether Solo Sikoa will show up tonight to address the WWE Universe, especially after he silently walked away last week.

There is a good chance that the 31-year-old might make his presence felt on the show to make a huge announcement. Sikoa could drop an intense promo, officially declaring his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. This will finally shed light on his future direction, giving fans the answer they have been looking for.

However, WWE could also keep it a secret if the company intends to capitalize on his silence. The Street Champion missing the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown only to show up as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match will garner a huge buzz and potentially have a more profound impact.

Hence, the Triple H-led creative could go either way, depending on the ongoing situation. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Solo Sikoa and what his future holds.

