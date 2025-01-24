Major WWE star to return after 36 months and reveal herself as Jade Cargill's attacker? Potential angle explored

Jade Cargill has been away from WWE television since suffering a mysterious backstage attack on SmackDown last November. Two months have already passed, and there is no lead on her attacker. However, the truth could soon come to light as a major WWE star could make an earth-shattering return after 36 months and reveal herself as the mastermind behind the incident.

In a massive plot twist, the SmackDown after Royal Rumble could see the return of Nikki Bella, who could claim to be Jade Cargill's attacker. The former Divas Champion was seen in attendance at RAW's premiere on Netflix, sparking hopes of her WWE return. The speculation caught fire after insiders reported that she was in talks with the company regarding a potential comeback.

Nikki Bella was one of the most prominent names in the WWE women's division. Should a return be on the horizon, the company would look to make it a thunderous one by incorporating her in a blockbuster program. And what could be a better storyline than the one involving Cargill? WWE could capitalize on the hype surrounding Big Jade's mysterious attacker, revealing it to be Nikki.

Trending

The former Bella Twins member has been a generational heel for the majority of her career in WWE. It would make perfect sense for her to return with her villainous persona and make that jaw-dropping revelation. Not only will this put Bella immediately in the spotlight, but it will also set up a blockbuster feud with Jade Cargill on the road to WrestleMania.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Nikki Bella's last in-ring appearance came in the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022. Is the former Divas Champion poised to make a shocking comeback to WWE after 36 months? Only time will tell. The angle is currently speculative.

WWE to use Nikki Bella to build Jade Cargill for her WrestleMania 41 match?

WrestleMania 41 is still three months away, and Jade Cargill is rumored to face Bianca Belair at the year's biggest annual extravaganza. However, both superstars seem to have stalled in their character development. Cargill has arguably lost her red-hot momentum and intimidating aura that once made her a force to be reckoned with.

Therefore, WWE could use a returning Nikki Bella as a masterstroke to build up this dream encounter between The Storm and The EST. The company could bring back Bella as a vicious heel on SmackDown and put her in a blockbuster feud with Jade Cargill. This will pave the way for Big Jade to embark on her singles run upon her potential return, building her as a solo competitor.

Besides, a month-long feud with one of the biggest heels on the road to WrestleMania could reinstate The Storm as the top babyface. Not only will Jade Cargill regain her lost momentum, but this will also put her in the spotlight. Amid her potential feud with Nikki Bella, WWE could eventually sow the seeds of Big Jade's feud with Bianca Belair.

Expand Tweet

Hence, Triple H could expertly build the dream match between Belair and Cargill for The Show of Shows by putting Nikki Bella into the mix. However, the entire angle is nothing but speculation at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback