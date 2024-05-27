Major WWE star to turn babyface after 740 days and quit his faction? Massive Clash at the Castle swerve explored

WWE's next premium live event is Clash at the Castle 2024. The PLE will emanate from OVO Hydra Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15th, 2024, making it the first time WWE is organizing in premium live event in Scotland. The previous 19 premium live events in United Kingdom have been held in England, and Clash at the Castle 2022 was organized in Wales.

Considering Drew McIntyre is from Scotland, the WWE fans from Scotland were expecting to see The Scottish Warrior in a major match at Clash at the Castle. Well, Triple H has made that official! At King and Queen of the Ring, WWE's Chief Content Officer announced that McIntyre has been medically cleared and will battle Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

The Archer of Infamy's run as the World Heavyweight Champion as been appreciated by the fans, especially since many believe he truly deserved the championship run. Unfortunately, ever since becoming champion, Damian Priest has been claiming that he does not need anyone's help in defending the title. Little does he realise that this tone could lead to Finn Balor turning on him and ensuring the title gets passed on to the challenger.

If fans can recall, Priest would have lost the title to Jey Uso at Backlash 2024 had JD McDonagh and Finn Balor not interfered. However, instead of showing gratitude, Priest shoved both of them and got in The Prince's face about the situation. Even though The Judgment Day members later had a conversation and made up, Balor might not be quick to forgive.

It's well-known among fans that Balor wanted the World Heavyweight Championship as much as Damian Priest. He has been supporting The Archer of Infamy ever since he won it at WrestleMania XL, but possibly, the bitterness of not having the gold for himself could still rankle the Irish Superstar. If Priest continues being arrogant in the run up to Clash at the Castle, The Prince can turn on him at the premium live event, ensuring Drew McIntyre walks away with the title, and trigger his babyface run by quitting The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day on the June 6th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre has a message for fans ahead of Clash at the Castle

The Scottish Warrior has been featured prominently on the promotional poster for the premium live event. McIntyre reacted to the poster by sending his fans a message.

He stated "If McIntyre loses, we riot" as his reaction, referring to the time when fans declared "If Cena Wins, We Riot" prior to ECW One Night Stand 2006 and "If Punk Loses, We Riot" at Money in the Bank 2011.

Expand Tweet

The Clash at the Castle is still taking shape and no contracts have been officially signed yet.