Major WWE Superstar to be forced to relinquish their championship on Nick Aldis’ orders? Potential SmackDown twist explored

WWE is now around 48 hours away from presenting Royal Rumble 2025. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the final edition of the blue brand before the premium live event. Since it serves as the go-home edition before a major event, the chances of witnessing surprises and unexpected twists are high.

This has led to speculation that Naomi could be forced to relinquish her Women's Tag Team Championship on the orders of Nick Aldis. However, this scenario would only unfold if Jade Cargill returns. As of now, Jade has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion after being mysteriously taken out backstage a few months ago.

To protect Bianca Belair's title reign, Naomi seemingly aligned herself with The EST, allowing the latter to continue her championship run while becoming a champ herself. Recently, Cargill was reportedly spotted at the Performance Center, hinting that her return could be imminent. This means fans could even witness the 32-year-old star making her comeback on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble.

If this scenario unfolds, Nick Aldis could order Naomi to vacate the title, as it originally belonged to Jade Cargill. This decision would realign the original Women's Tag Team Champions i.e. Bianca Belair and Cargill. Additionally, there is speculation that The Glow herself could be the mysterious assailant who was behind Cargill's attack, making the situation even more intriguing.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how things will unfold on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown and whether Jade Cargill will return before the 'Rumble.

Nick Aldis might announce a major return in tonight's WWE SmackDown

Besides Jade Cargill’s potential return, another star expected to make his comeback soon is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, but fans might witness the return of the former World Champion soon.

According to recent reports, WWE is hoping that AJ Styles will be medically cleared in time for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This means The Phenomenal One could finally step back inside the squared circle very soon again.

If the reports hold true and Styles receives medical clearance, fans might see Nick Aldis announcing his return on tonight’s show. In a backstage segment, The National Treasure could reveal that the 30-man Royal Rumble Match will feature a major comeback with AJ Styles officially entering the bout.

WWE has previously announced big names ahead of the Royal Rumble, and the inclusion of Styles would undoubtedly generate more excitement among fans.

