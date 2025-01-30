Solo Sikoa to bid goodbye, Bloodline member suspended, Nick Aldis to ban WWE star? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will be the company's final show before the Royal Rumble 2025, making it a crucial episode leading up to the Premium Live Event. This show serves as Triple H’s last chance to generate excitement for the PLE and deliver major announcements and surprises.

In this article, we will explore five things that could happen on the blue brand this week.

#5. Uncle Howdy could finally make his SmackDown debut and welcome a new member

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy have yet to make their SmackDown debut since being moved from RAW Netflix. However, with tonight's show being the go-home edition of the blue brand before the Royal Rumble, the horror faction could finally arrive.

If this scenario unfolds, fans may see them welcoming Braun Strowman as their newest member. The Monster Among Men experienced a vicious attack from Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event.

So, Uncle Howdy could accompany the former friend of the late, great Bray Wyatt and bring him into the faction to help in his fight against The Samoan Werewolf.

#4. Nick Aldis might ban Kevin Owens from the upcoming SmackDown

Nick Aldis serves as the General Manager of SmackDown, and it is his responsibility to ensure that everything runs smoothly in this final show leading up to Royal Rumble 2025. As a precaution, the National Treasure may announce that The Prizefighter is banned from the upcoming show.

This announcement could be made during the opening moments. Here, Aldis would explain that separating KO and Cody Rhodes before the Royal Rumble is the reason for this ban. There is a strong possibility that if both stars are present on the show, a physical altercation or chaos will likely occur.

#3. Jacob Fatu might be suspended for his actions

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. The Samoan Werewolf continued his assault, ignoring officials' attempts to intervene; instead, he opted to attack them as well. Nick Aldis was present during the entire situation, but Fatu still disregarded him.

As a result, the National Treasure could suspend The Samoan Werewolf for his actions. Aldis could also impose a heavy fine on him for his behavior.

#2. Zelina Vega may finally reunite with Andrade on Friday Nights

Zelina Vega is now part of the blue brand, as her shift was announced on RAW this week. With this, there is a strong possibility that Zelina could finally reunite with her former associate Andrade on the blue brand. Both Vega and the former US Champion had a major run together on the main roster and in NXT as well.

Now that both stars are on the same brand, Triple H might pair them up and reunite them.

#1. Solo Sikoa might quit SmackDown after the recent walkout

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa decided to walk out of SmackDown without saying a word during his last appearance on Friday Nights. If the former Ula Fala holder shows up at the upcoming SmackDown, fans might see another major twist.

Solo could announce his departure as part of the storyline by quitting the blue brand. This angle could generate even more excitement among fans regarding the future of the new Bloodline leader in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback