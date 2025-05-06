Major WWE Superstar to quit current faction and join The Judgment Day after WWE RAW? Potential explored

The Judgment Day could see a new member join the team after the events of this week's RAW. When JD McDonagh went one-on-one against Penta, Chad Gable got himself involved in an attempt to cost the luchador.

While Penta overcame the odds and came out victorious, this development might lead to Gable leaving his current faction, American Made, and becoming the newest member of The Judgment Day.

Penta was out for redemption against McDonagh as the Irish superstar cost him the Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW After WrestleMania 41. The two stars had a back-and-forth match that was later bombarded with interferences. As the official tried to get things under control by evicting Finn Balor and Carlito from the ringside, Chad Gable came out and tried attacking the former AEW star. However, Zero Fear was prepared for it and took out Gable before finishing off JD with a Mexican Destroyer.

While JD McDonagh was infuriated by Gable's interference, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day might appreciate the 39-year-old's actions and decide to offer him a place in the group. The American Made leader might be out there to settle his own score with Penta, the offer to join the stable could spark his interest, considering the group's success.

With his current faction, American Made, unable to score any meaningful victories, Gable could look to switch things up by aligning himself with The Judgment Day. If Master Gable does make the move, he could help Dominik Mysterio retain his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at Backlash 2025.

This would also further his rivalry with Penta and allow Dirty Dom to remain the Intercontinental Champion. This change would also open up new possibilities for The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, potentially leading to a face turn for the group.

It is worth noting that this scenario is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait and see which creative direction the Triple H-led creative team takes in the coming weeks on RAW.

The Judgment Day members could be banned from Backlash

As the heel stable is infamous for using unfair means to get the upper hand, it should be no surprise that they will try to make sure that Dominik Mysterio remains the Intercontinental Champion against Penta at Backlash by any means necessary.

However, to ensure a fair bout between the two, the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, could ban the rest of The Judgment Day members from appearing at the ringside. This would force Dominik to think of another way of retaining his championship, which he could do by bringing in Chad Gable.

This is only a speculation, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Judgment Day.

