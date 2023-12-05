Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after 22 months to align with Bayley against Damage CTRL? Exploring potential teases

A major WWE Superstar's wife could return for the first time in 22 months to align with Bayley against Damage CTRL.

The heel faction debuted on the main roster following the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bianca Belair had just defeated Becky Lynch to retain the title, but the heel faction surrounded her in the ring. Becky Lynch turned babyface and stood by The EST's side, and Damage CTRL retreated.

Damage CTRL has since become one of the most powerful factions on the roster. Iyo Sky is the reigning WWE Women's Champion, and both Kairi Sane and Asuka have recently joined the group. However, Bayley appeared to be caught off guard by the recent additions and could be on her way to getting forced out of the faction.

Earlier today, Mickie James defended the former champion against her husband, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. James admitted that Bayley was her favorite, and The Role Model responded by telling the SmackDown GM to listen to his woman. If Damage CTRL does force the 34-year-old out of the group, she could align with a returning Mickie James to take down the group.

There has been tension within the faction ever since Iyo Sky handcuffed the Damage CTRL leader to Becky Lynch to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1. Bayley was also the superstar who got pinned during the Women's WarGames match, and that could have caused some more friction with her stablemates.

Mickie James has not appeared in the promotion since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Her last match was a loss against Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, for the Impact Knockouts World Championship at Bound for Glory 2023.

WWE star reveals she views Damage CTRL's Bayley as her big sister

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently praised Bayley and stated that she views the veteran as her big sister.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Roxanne Perez noted that the SmackDown star came to the WWE Performance Center to rehab an injury in 2021. The 22-year-old NXT star stated that she took a photograph with Bayley years ago and showed it to her while she was at the Performance Center.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. (5:31 - 6:21)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL has established itself as a powerful faction on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the faction moving forward on WWE television.

