Major WWE title to change hands next week on Monday Night RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was a blockbuster show packed with incredible matches and big surprises. It seems WWE is going all out to keep the Road to WrestleMania hotter than ever—and why not? The company also made some major announcements for next week, including making a huge championship match official for RAW.

Bron Breakker is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of RAW. This is a big opportunity for The Prince to capture the coveted title and head into WrestleMania 41 as champion. What sparked the speculation of a title change is the fact that Triple H has been pulling off some big shockers lately.

However, the chances of Balor winning the Intercontinental Championship next week on Monday Night RAW are pretty low. This is because three major titles have already changed hands in recent weeks - the Women's World Title, the United States Title, and the Women's Tag Team Title. Therefore, WWE may want to save something for The Show of Shows as well.

Besides, taking the gold away from Bron Breakker at this point would derail his momentum heading into WrestleMania 41. On the other hand, Finn Balor is currently on a losing streak. The former Universal Champion has been failing on every big opportunity and it does not look like he would be able to defeat a dominant force like Breakker.

Top stars to get involved in the Intercontinental Title picture on Monday Night RAW?

Monday Night RAW features a wealth of talent in the mid-card division awaiting the spotlight. That could very well be seen in the coming weeks as several top stars could step up against Bron Breakker ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Stars like Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne could express their desire to hold the Intercontinental Championship. Moreover, Sheamus could also return and step into the fray, stating his hunger to capture the coveted title that has eluded him throughout his career.

Well, if that happens that could lead to a multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. It would be quite a delight to see several top stars competing for the title. Additionally, WWE could raise the stakes further by adding a stipulation to the match.

Monday Night RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could announce that Bron Breakker will defend his championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania 41. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

