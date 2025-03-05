Malakai Black to return to WWE after nearly 4 years and squash RAW star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Malakai Black is expected to return to WWE in the coming days after parting ways with AEW recently. Rumors suggest WWE Creative has already started considering plans for the former AEW star's comeback, and what remains to be seen is what storyline he will get involved in upon his return.

At the same time, the leader of American Made, Chad Gable, is trying to fight Lucha stars and their dark arts. He could move to SmackDown to ask for help from Zelina Vega, who owns The Dark Arts Gym with her husband Malakai Black.

This could lead to Black's eventual return and a feud with Chad Gable. The former AEW star could come back at WrestleMania 41 and assault the leader of American Made for approaching his wife.

WWE Creative could go down that way, since Chad has no clear path to WrestleMania 41 yet, while it would make Malakai's transition from AEW to WWE smoother. It is worth noting that according to reports, Black is expected to get a push once he returns to the company. He last wrestled on WWE RAW in October 2020 and was released in June 2021.

Zelina Vega explains how her husband Malakai Black has helped her improve in the ring

The SmackDown Superstar recently opened up about training with her husband and explained how Malakai Black has helped her improve in the ring and become a better wrestler and performer in WWE.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Vega said that Black's attention to detail has helped her elevate her wrestling skills.

"He’s really good at breaking down every single thing. I need somebody who’s going to be extremely raw with me and tell me, ‘This is what you’re doing right, this what you’re doing wrong.’ Having time with him has helped so so much," Zelina Vega said. [H/T - 411Mania]

It is unclear what the WWE creative team has planned for Zelina Vega at WrestleMania 41, but it is possible she could be in the mix for a title match against Chelsea Green. Vega could confront her on SmackDown and challenge her to a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

